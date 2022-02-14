ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson have reportedly split

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rachel Scully
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D) and actress Rosario Dawson have reportedly ended their relationship after over two years as a couple.

A source close to the Democratic lawmaker confirmed to People Magazine that the two are no longer dating, but remain good friends.

The former couple met at a fundraiser for a mutual friend in 2018, according to People. Their relationship was, at first, unconfirmed as Dawson and Booker kept their relationship from the spotlight.

However, in March 2019, Dawson confirmed they were dating and Booker acknowledged the relationship before he launched his White House bid.

While the two remained relatively private about their relationship, they occasionally spoke about each other with reporters and on social media.

Dawson hit the campaign trail with Booker in 2019 before he dropped out in Jan. 2020.

“Cory, you continue to inspire me everyday. On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to,” she tweeted after he suspended his campaign. “Thank you. I see you. I love you.”

During the height of his presidential campaign in May 2020, Dawson moved into Booker’s home in Newark, New Jersey.

“This is the first time in my life I’ve really lived with somebody — and obviously Rosario and I are enjoying and adjusting to that, right?” he told Buzzfeed that October.

The “Jane the Virgin” actress also joined Booker at President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 2021, sporting matching masks from her company Studio 189 at the ceremony.

The Hill has reached out to Booker’s office for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

