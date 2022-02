BOSTON (CBS) — February sure is keeping us on our toes. Rain or snow has fallen on 7 of the first 14 days and with an active finish to the month, this will likely be the wettest February in at least 9 years. It seems each time we get a fresh snowpack this winter, it is all but wiped out within a week. Same story this week. After a somewhat surprising 4-to-8”+ of snow Sunday and Monday and a frigid start to the week, we are once again expecting near-record warmth and the complete vaporizing of the snow. And, while the coming rain,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO