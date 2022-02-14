ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child dies after fall from balcony at North Carolina hotel, police say

By Rodney Overton
 1 day ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating the death of a teenager who fell from a balcony at a Chapel Hill hotel Saturday night.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel at 311 W. Franklin St., according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

A 13-year-old fell from a balcony inside the hotel, police said.

“The child fell two stories from the hotel’s fifth floor to the third floor,” the news release said.

Police said the cause of the child’s fall is under investigation.

No other information was released by police.

The Graduate Hotel is the former Franklin Hotel. The Graduate Hotel opened in August 2020, according to HospitalityNet.

WJHL

WJHL

