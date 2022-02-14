ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

What do students’ beliefs about God have to do with grades and going to college?

By Ilana Horwitz - Tulane University
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

Eds: This story was supplied...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sturgis Journal

Writers’ Corner: ‘What are you going to do about it?’

I kept a “Frank and Ernest” cartoon in my office so long it became yellow, tattered and barely legible. If I remember correctly, it was Frank who commented, “The world is in such a mess, I’m thinking about asking God what He is going to do about it.” Ernest asked, “Why don’t you?” Frank retorted, “I’m afraid He might ask me the same question!”
STURGIS, MI
WGAU

Black women tend to have more college debt. Here's what they can do

NEW YORK — Black students are much more likely to incur the largest average student loan debt out of any group in the United States, including their white peers, according to a recent study from nonprofit The Education Trust. It's a situation Dr. Shamell Bell knows well. Even though...
COLLEGES
waghostwriter.com

Soundbytes: What do students think about the cancelation of finals?

Due to the increased amount of stress and pressure COVID-19 has had on students and teachers, WA decided to cancel finals for the third year in a row since the start of the pandemic. While standardized testing is one of WA’s contributing attributes to the academic rigot of the school, many students have yet to experience such cumulative exams in their high school career. The Ghostwriter asked students their thoughts and opinions on the decision.
EDUCATION
PsyPost

New psychology study provides insight into why religion boosts meaning in life

New research sheds light on why being religious is positively associated with perceiving meaning in one’s life. While religiousness is associated with a sense of social significance, the findings provide evidence that what is more important is that religiousness is associated with a sense of cosmic significance. The research has been published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Tulane University#God#The Conversation For Ap#The Associated Press
Axios

Harvard offers class on happiness

If happiness can be learned, Harvard has a class for that. What’s happening: Harvard Business School is offering “Leadership and Happiness,” a popular class for 180 MBA students led by “Gross National Happiness” author Arthur C. Brooks. Students learn that “happiness isn’t just a product...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Knowridge Science Report

9 things social anxiety makes you do

Social anxiety disorder, also known as social phobia, is defined as an intense, persistent fear of being watched and judged by others. This fear can affect work, school, and other daily activities. Do you ever feel like all eyes are on you, just waiting for you to slip up or...
MENTAL HEALTH
Schiffo

Do Men and Women Hurt Relationships Differently?

Many people have repeatedly failed in their romantic relationships. This is common knowledge. Unfortunately, some people rationalize their failures by clinging to the idea of gender differences and convincing themselves that "it's simply that men and women are different." My spouse is to blame for the breakdown of our relationship, not me. Women (or men) are like that (or that's how they are).
Upworthy

What parents are teaching kids when we allow them to take a 'mental health day'

When I was in high school, I woke up one morning feeling overwhelmed. I was an honors student, I was involved in various activities and clubs, and for whatever reason, I felt thoroughly unprepared for the day. I don't recall if I had a test or a presentation or if it was just a normal school day that I couldn't face—I just remember feeling like I'd hit a wall and couldn't make my mental gears turn right.
KIDS
HuffingtonPost

What It Could Mean If You're Letting Friendships Slip Away During COVID

As the pandemic creeps into its third year, many friendships are looking a little worse for wear: Group chats that were once bubbling with conversation have gone mostly silent. Zoom wine nights lost their luster mere months into the pandemic. And meeting up with friends is a lot more complicated than it was back in 2019, since we’ve all formulated our own unique ideas about safety and risk.
RELATIONSHIPS
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HuffingtonPost

8 Self-Love Habits You Should Always Do First Thing In The Morning

Some mornings you wake up with negative thoughts that just don’t seem to go away. Luckily, the secret weapon to combating our inner self-critic lies within us. We’re talking about self-love ― the appreciation and acceptance of oneself — a key to a happy and fulfilling life.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Prolonged Grief Disorder

Prolonged Grief Disorder has recently been recognized as a distinct disorder in the DSM-5. Approximately 10% of children and adults experience Prolonged Grief Disorder. Untreated Prolonged Grief Disorder can lead to significant physical and emotional conditions. Loss of a loved one and grieving their absence is a universal, yet deeply...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

Signs That You’re In an Unhealthy Relationship

Unhealthy relationships can have a significant detrimental impact on your health, happiness, and overall well-being. The problem is that while some relationships are clearly toxic or even abusive, other unhealthy relationship patterns can be much more subtle and difficult to recognize. This article discusses some of the common characteristics of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
upenn.edu

Do success stories cause false beliefs about success?

Dime-a-dozen explanations of what makes companies successful are not new—these narratives have enjoyed a rich history of exploration in both academic and popular presses. However, the types of success stories which gain traction are fraught with bias. For instance, disproportionate attention is placed on wildly successful “unicorn” companies, while the far greater number of unsuccessful companies often goes unaccounted for. Moreover, attempts to decipher what makes companies successful based on these examples are similarly skewed; explanations often highlight certain shared traits of successful companies while ignoring others, or turn a blind eye to the unsuccessful companies which exhibit the same “successful” traits.
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

How to Liberate Yourself from Afflicting Emotions

Intense emotional responses become wired into our cells. The search to dismantle disturbing emotional patterns is as old as human history. Mental training is a necessity to liberate our mind. The Deep Embodiment of Intense Emotions. When we feel intense emotions, those experiences deeply shape and influence our values and...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy