2015 was a special year for Jincy Dunne. She was the captain of the US Under-18 Women’s World Championship team. Dunne led her teammates to the gold medal over Canada. She also led all defensewomen with eight goals scored. Dunne was named an All-Star. Ohio State has produced some pretty amazing athletes. Recently, Chase Young was chosen as the Buckeye Male Athlete of the year. However, people tend to forget who the female athlete was that year. If she helps the USA win hockey gold in the Olympics, the nation will know this young woman.

