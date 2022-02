There’s nothing like gallivanting around the globe on your own. These are the best solo travel destinations in the world. The most romantic time of the year can be a little difficult for some. Heartbreak is a very real thing, and it can sometimes feel impossible to shake. One failsafe remedy is to go travelling. Setting off on a solo journey can often blow away the cobwebs and frame the world in a new, brighter light. Luckily for us all, the world is filled with incredible destinations waiting to mend broken hearts of all kind.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO