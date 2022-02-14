ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Economist Sees Good Things Ahead for Farm Economy

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – A Wells Fargo economist predicted a rosy future ahead for American commodities during the next several years. Michael Swanson says the only thing that could seriously derail that prediction...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
High Plains Journal

K-State ag economist backs value of on-farm research

In a world of science and innovation, Terry Griffin thinks that—sometimes—taking a step back is a good thing. It’s the message he’s getting from some farmers, who say what they really need in their business is information that is more specific to their fields. “In the...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Nicholson Farm Economy Has Weathered The Pandemic Fairly Well

Despite all of the hopes and prayers, the challenging economy farm country has experienced over the past couple of years continues into 2022. But Steve Nicholson with Rabobank said agriculture has weathered the storm without the damage once feared when the pandemic started, and many restaurants shut down for a time.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Industry
Fargo, ND
Business
Great Bend Post

Kan. economist: Good news on economy, pay needs to increase

HUTCHINSON — Jeremy Hill, the director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University, is positive about the state's economy going forward. "It kind of came up to three categories, how are households doing and they're doing fantastic," Hill said. "Businesses, how are they...
KANSAS STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Farm Economy Sentiment Sliding

A monthly measurement of farmer sentiment of the agricultural economy is starting 2022 on a downward path. The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer declined six points from December’s reading of 125 and is the second lowest sentiment reading since July 2020. Purdue economists say the drop is due...
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Farmers feel the squeeze of inflation

Inflation is growing on the farm. American farmers are paying significantly higher prices for their weed-killing chemicals, crop seeds, fertilizer, equipment repairs and seasonal labor, eroding some of 2021’s windfall from rising crop prices. Higher farm costs could help push up grocery bills further in 2022, analysts say, following a year in which global food prices rose to decade highs.
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

Farm Bankruptcies Down Dramatically in 2021

(NAFB) – A new Market Intel analysis from the American Farm Bureau Federation finds Chapter 12 farm bankruptcy filings were down 50 percent in 2021. The number of Chapter 12 filings in 2021 is the lowest in the last decade, and this is the first time in at least ten years that there were fewer than 300 filings. For 2021, 276 Chapter 12 bankruptcies were filed across the nation. The decrease in bankruptcy filings is a noteworthy shift, according to Farm Bureau, given the significant increases in the number of bankruptcies over the previous three years. However, the analysis notes that returns to farm operators have been incredibly volatile over the last decade, ranging from $58.6 billion to $134.5 billion between 2012 and 2021.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Crop Insurance#Wells Fargo#American#The Hagstrom Report
Credit Union Times

Economists See Strong Job Gains, Hope for CU Car Sales

Strong job gains and signs of improvement in auto sales in January gave credit union economists reasons for optimism Friday. And what’s good for jobs is what’s good for credit union members, and their ability to save or borrow for cars and homes.
ECONOMY
newsdakota.com

USDA Releases Resource Guide for Rural Entrepreneurs

(NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture Monday unveiled a resource guide to help rural businesses grow and expand the rural economy. The guide features information on how rural entrepreneurs can use USDA and other federal programs to access financing and other assistance to help start and expand their businesses.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Farming practices good for the environment and the farmer's pocket

New research conducted as part of the EU-funded LIFT project has shown that ecological practices are the way forward for Europe's farmers. Carried out at LIFT project partner Scotland's Rural College (SRUC), United Kingdom, it suggests that such practices help farmers increase their profits and meet sustainable agricultural goals. The...
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

Crop Insurance Premium Benefit Available for Cover Crops

(NAFB) – Producers who have coverage under most crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit from the USDA if they planted cover crops during the 2022 crop year. Producers must report their cover crop acreage by March 15 if they want to receive the benefit from this...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
newsdakota.com

Wheat and Soybean Export Sales Rise

(NAFB) – The USDA says export sales of wheat and soybeans rose while corn sales declined during the week ending on February 3. Wheat sales that week totaled 84,800 metric tons, up 48 percent compared to the previous week. That number was still down 75 percent from the prior four-week average. The Philippines was the top buyer at 34,600 metric tons, while Mexico finished second at 33,100 tons. Weekly exports hit almost 381,000 tons, which was one percent lower than the prior week.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat markets push higher in volatile trade

Volatility is kicking up a notch as Russia/Ukraine tensions reach a fever pitch and as weather concerns continue in South America and become an increasing issue in the U.S. southern Plains. There is no denying how the grain market would react if and when Russia invades Ukraine. After seeing a...
AGRICULTURE
stockxpo.com

Soybean Prices Surge as South American Outlook Deteriorates

U.S. soybean prices have surged in recent months amid shrinking forecasts for South American crops. Prices for soybeans—the base ingredient in many food products, poultry and livestock feed and renewable fuel, among other things—are edging back toward highs reached last year, which hadn’t previously been seen in a decade. Abnormally dry weather in South America that has spurred surges in coffee and sugar prices also has affected soybeans there, and U.S. farmers are poised to take advantage by planting more this year.
AGRICULTURE
Odessa American

CHAPMAN: Bad feelings about a good economy

The U.S. economy is doing its best impression of a Formula One car, racing at high speed while negotiating a series of twists and turns. Last year, real gross domestic product grew faster than any year since 1984, when President Ronald Reagan was running for reelection on the theme, “It’s morning in America.”
BUSINESS
newsdakota.com

USDA Released February WASDE Report

(NAFB) – The latest World Agriculture Supply and Demand report largely focused on global market conditions. The Department of Agriculture noted weather concerns in South America with lower soybean harvest projections for Argentina and Brazil. This month’s U.S. soybean outlook projects increased soybean crush and lower ending stocks. Soybean crush is forecast at 2.2 billion bushels, up 25 million from last month on favorable crush margins. The U.S. season-average soybean price for 2021/22 is forecast at $13.00 per bushel, up 40 cents from last month, partly reflecting the impact of drought in South America.
AGRICULTURE
wvua23.com

Economists predict major growth trends for state economy

Alabama’s economy could see an increase in growth this year as the state continues to reopen commerce in the wake of COVID-19, according to researchers at The University of Alabama. UA economists predict the state’s economy to grow 3.4% to reach $213.5 billion in Alabama’s gross domestic product. This...
ALABAMA STATE
Sourcing Journal

How to Win in the Metail Economy: Week Ahead

Joel Bines, a managing director at AlixPartners, has a recipe to help retailers create better relationships with their customers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalManifest 2022: As Logistics Evolves, Fulfillment Moves to the Fore22 Fashion Trends You Need to Know for 2022Year in Review: Rivet's 10 Most-Read Articles of 2021
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy