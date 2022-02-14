ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL's 49ers hit by ransomware attack

Springfield Business Journal
 1 day ago

The NFL's San Francisco 49ers were hit by...

sbj.net

49erswebzone

Trey Lance, 49ers to face one of the NFL’s toughest schedules in 2022

Since early January, we've known which opponents the San Francisco 49ers will face in 2022. Things won't be easy for Trey Lance, assuming he ends up being next season's starting quarterback. San Francisco is tied for the fifth-toughest schedule, per EDSFootball.com. The ranking is based on the 2021 regular-season records...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers-Jimmy G trade will be 'collaborative effort'

Jimmy Garoppolo’s future is unclear, but one thing has remained constant: The 49ers and the eight-year NFL veteran will be on the same page. After the 49ers’ heartbreaking season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 30, Jimmy G’s time in the Bay likely came to an end.
NFL
HackRead

BlackByte Ransomware Gang Target San Francisco 49ers

49ers have confirmed that it is the latest victim of the BlackByte ransomware gang. Hugely popular NFL franchise’s team San Francisco 49ers is the latest victim of a ransomware gang’s malicious objectives. Reportedly, attackers encrypted files on the team’s corporate IT network right before the Super Bowl kicked off.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Ransomware#American Football#Blackbyte
The Spun

NFL Is Reportedly Considering Change To Postseason Rules

The NFL’s overtime rules were thrown into question multiple times during the postseason in January. Amid a storm of controversy, the league could be mulling a change. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the process has begun for the NFL owners to consider changing the overtime rules. Teams are inquiring about the current rules and potential changes to it via annual surveys.
NFL
theScore

Report: 49ers intend to trade Garoppolo before March 16

The San Francisco 49ers intend to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before the new league year begins on March 16, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Garoppolo has a no-trade clause that expires on that date, but Garafolo reports that Garoppolo and the 49ers are expected to work together to determine his next team.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Hire Former Pro Bowl LB To Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly adding a former Pro Bowl and Super Bowl champion linebacker to their defensive staff. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Raiders are hiring Antonio Pierce as their new linebackers coach. Pierce spent the last four seasons on staff at Arizona State, with roles that included recruiting coordinator, linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.
NFL
FanSided

2022 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers 7-round mock

The Los Angeles Chargers have 11 picks to improve their overall roster in the 2022 NFL Draft. After narrowly missing out on the AFC playoffs, the Los Angeles Chargers look to fill some holes on their roster in the 2022 NFL Draft. This is a critical year for the Bolts,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks promote defensive line coach Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that defensive line coach Clint Hurtt will be promoted and take over as the team's new defensive coordinator. Hurtt, 43, joined the Seahawks in 2017 after three seasons as a defensive assistant with the Chicago Bears. When he first came to Seattle, the team was beginning to strip down its "Legion of Doom" defense, but still had most of the significant pieces, including Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, and Kam Chancellor. Now, the Seahawks defense is in serious need of improvement.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Adrian Peterson’s domestic violence arrest case gets huge update

Former Minnesota Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his wife on Super Bowl Sunday. Peterson denied the severity of the incident, calling it a disagreement. On Tuesday, the former NFL star’s domestic violence arrest received a huge update, as reported by TMZ and NBC Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Announce Defensive Coordinator: NFL Fans React

Earlier this month, a report emerged suggesting the Seattle Seahawks knew who their new defensive coordinator would be. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Clint Hurtt was expected to be the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. Well, that news became official on Tuesday. Earlier this afternoon, the...
NFL
Popculture

Adrian Peterson Arrested at Los Angeles Airport

Adrian Peterson is spending his Super Bowl Sunday in jail. According to TMZ Sports, the legendary NFL running back was arrested on his way out of Los Angeles. Law enforcement told TMZ Sports that Peterson was arrested in booked for felony domestic violence at LAX following a call airport police received Sunday morning over a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and attempting to take off en route to Houston.
NFL
TexansDaily

NFL Draft: Is No. 3 Too High To For Texans To Draft Safety Kyle Hamilton?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans can't be picking in the 2022 NFL Draft. There are far too many questions at positions long-term than answers entering the offseason. Houston currently owns the No. 3 pick. Outside of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, the board is wide open for a general manager to make a selection with a franchise-changing type player?
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
On3.com

Tennessee Titans sign former Alabama football star

The Tennessee Titans have signed former Alabama defensive end Da’Shawn Hand, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Hand played for the Crimson Tide from 2014-17, winning two national titles and three SEC championships. The Detroit Lions selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, but his career...
NFL

