NFL's 49ers hit by ransomware attack

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that defensive line coach Clint Hurtt will be promoted and take over as the team's new defensive coordinator. Hurtt, 43, joined the Seahawks in 2017 after three seasons as a defensive assistant with the Chicago Bears. When he first came to Seattle, the team was beginning to strip down its "Legion of Doom" defense, but still had most of the significant pieces, including Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, and Kam Chancellor. Now, the Seahawks defense is in serious need of improvement.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO