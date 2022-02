Super Bowl ads are only accessible to the bigger brands, because they're expensive and out of reach for companies that cannot afford to spend a lot of money. If you're looking for specific numbers, here's what you need to know: According to a Variety report, brands had to shell out around $5.5 million for a "30 second in-game spot" in this year's edition (which was similar to last year's rates). Per CNN, certain brands such as Kia, Coca-Cola, Budweiser, and Planters chose to stay away from the event for several reasons in 2021.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO