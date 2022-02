Although February may be the shortest month in the year, it is packed with exciting events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It is also a month full of changes. The snow will melt towards the end in the northern hemisphere. It’s the last month before autumn in the South. This guide will help plan your month. Keep an eye out for events like the Bug-Off in the South. Find out about the available fish, bugs, and other sea creatures. What’s new in February? And what will disappear at the end of the month? This guide will tell you about the month’s birthdays and unique seasonal items available at Nook Shopping.

