Happy LOVE DAY! Pop Culture w/ Ramona Holloway

Snoop Names His Dream Collab Over the years, Snoop Dogg has done a lot of songs with a lot of cool artists, but there’s one artist that Snoop says is his “dream collaboration.” “I’ll say it, Sade is my dream collab,” said Snoop after taking a hit of his joint. After he named his dream collab everyone that was in the studio went bananas and urged Snoop to make this dream come true. While Snoop’s people work on that, he has a Super Bowl Halftime performance to prepare for with Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Dr. Dre. Did Snoop’s dream collab surprise you? Do you think this collab will ever happen?

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO