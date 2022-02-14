ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Happy LOVE DAY! Pop Culture w/ Ramona Holloway

By thekelleyshow
MIX 107.9
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HBwm_0eDxArYQ00

– The LA RAMS are the new Super Bowl Champs! The Highlight was the Halftime show with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg with special guest 50 Cent!

Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty

Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty

– Eminem took a knee at the Super Bowl! It was rumored that the NFL didn’t allow it but NFL reports they were in on it the entire time.

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

– Saving Money! That’s sexy! The Average American couple will spend $175-$210 on love day but recent studies show 67% of couples say that saving money is sexier than spending it.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Invites Fans To Party At His L.A. Mansion As Part Of 'Bacc On Death Row' NFT

After teasing a snippet of “Bacc On Death Row” featuring Nas, in addition to his recent ownership moves, Snoop Dogg is branching out into the world of cryptocurrency. On Thursday (February 9), Snoop Dogg launched his Bacc On Death Row NFT project with blockchain gaming company Gala Games, which includes his 17-track B.O.D.R album. The NFT has been released as a one-of-a-kind digital “Stash Box” is available for purchase via Gala Games.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kendrick Lamar
hotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige Names Jay-Z, Method Man Collabs As Her Favorite In Her Catalog

The anticipation building for the Super Bowl halftime show this weekend is almost palpable. Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige will join together for a performance that promises surprises unlike any other, and ahead of the show, Blige has been on a press tour. The acclaimed Queen of Hip Hop-Soul also released her latest album on Friday (February 11), Good Morning Gorgeous, and she recently caught up with friend Angie Martinez to chop it up about her career.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Mary J. Blige Through the Years: See Her Evolution in Photos

Call the radio, because we just can't be without Mary J. Blige. Aptly known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, she's maintained a flourishing career as a singer, songwriter, actress, producer and entrepreneur for nearly 30 years. And thankfully, she shows no signs of stopping any time soon. 2022 is...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Happy Love#Pop Culture#American Football#Highlight#Medianews Group#Pasadena Star News
ABC News

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar bring California heat to Super Bowl LVI halftime show

It was nearly 90 degrees in Los Angeles on Sunday for Super Bowl LVI, but nothing sizzled as hot as the Super Bowl halftime performance. When the lights at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, dimmed mid game, Super Bowl halftime headliners Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar brought the California heat with them as they performed a medley of their greatest hits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rapradar.com

Album: Snoop Dogg ‘B.O.D.R. (Bacc On Death Row)’

Welcome back to Death Row. After acquiring Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg returns to the house he helped built with his new album, B.O.D.R. (Bacc On Death Row). For his 20th studio album, the legendary rapper releases 18 tracks including “Coming Back”, “Gun Smoke”, “Doggystylin”, and “Snoopy Don’t Go, among others.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

How the NFL tried and failed to censor its hip-hop halftime performance

From nostalgic throwbacks to a high-energy set list, this year's goosebump-inducing Super Bowl halftime show lived up to its hype and delivered more than anticipated. But the biggest highlight was the star-studded lineup — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem — who refused to heed guidelines about what they could or couldn't do on stage.
NFL
AFP

California Love: Dre, Snoop lead Super Bowl set that sees Eminem take knee

For the first time hip-hop headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, starring Dr. Dre and proteges Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem, who invoked a racial justice protest by taking a knee on music's biggest stage. Buzz had been building for weeks over the '90s lovefest that also included Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent onstage midway through Sunday's game, which had the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. The show saw the field transformed into a giant map of Los Angeles, which is hosting the National Football League championship for the first time in nearly three decades. Dre and Snoop opened the ode to gangsta rap with their hit "The Next Episode," before paying tribute to Tupac Shakur with "California Love."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HipHopDX.com

Warren G Plots 'Comeback' As His Step-Brother Dr. Dre Hits Super Bowl Stage

Regulators, mount up! Warren G is forever engrained in Hip Hop culture, primarily for the unforgettable 1994 single “Regulate” featuring the late Nate Dogg. Taken from the Long Beach native’s 3x-platinum debut Regulate… G Funk Era, the track spent 18 weeks in the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 2. “This DJ,” also from the same album, peaked at No. 2 while both songs earned a Grammy Award nomination.
CELEBRITIES
kfrxfm.com

Snoop Dogg’s Dream Collab may shock you

Snoop Names His Dream Collab Over the years, Snoop Dogg has done a lot of songs with a lot of cool artists, but there’s one artist that Snoop says is his “dream collaboration.” “I’ll say it, Sade is my dream collab,” said Snoop after taking a hit of his joint. After he named his dream collab everyone that was in the studio went bananas and urged Snoop to make this dream come true. While Snoop’s people work on that, he has a Super Bowl Halftime performance to prepare for with Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Dr. Dre. Did Snoop’s dream collab surprise you? Do you think this collab will ever happen?
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl

Eminem had a special someone cheering him on while he performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. The Grammy-winning rapper — who took the stage at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg — was supported in the stands by his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.
NFL
NBC Los Angeles

‘It Feels Good': Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row Records, the Label on Which He Rose to Fame

Snoop Dogg expanded his business empire in a big way just days before he performs at the Super Bowl halftime show. The ultra-smooth Southern California rapper, who is part of a blockbuster halftime show lineup that includes Dr. Dre at SoFi Stadium Sunday in Inglewood, acquired Death Row Records. The label on which Snoop rocketed to fame was purchased from MNRK Music Group, which is controlled by the Blackstone investment firm.
INGLEWOOD, CA
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J Reveals Classic Dr. Dre '2001' Song Was Originally Made For Him

Arriving seven long years after the release of his blockbuster debut album The Chronic, 2001 put Dr. Dre back on top of the rap game while modernizing his signature G-Funk sound, solidifying his status as Hip Hop’s preeminent sonic perfectionist. Co-produced by Mel-Man, the 6x platinum-certified album spawned a...
CELEBRITIES
Extra

Snoop Dog Says ‘Stars Aligned’ for Super Bowl LVI

Fresh off his epic Super Bowl LVI Halftime performance with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, Snoop Dogg is back to work today, opening his Snoopy’s Clothing in Inglewood. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Snoop about his big night at Super Bowl LVI. As for how...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy