Happy LOVE DAY! Pop Culture w/ Ramona Holloway
– The LA RAMS are the new Super Bowl Champs! The Highlight was the Halftime show with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg with special guest 50 Cent! – Eminem took a knee at the Super Bowl! It was rumored that the NFL didn’t allow it but NFL reports they were in on it the entire time. – Saving Money! That’s sexy! The Average American couple will spend $175-$210 on love day but recent studies show 67% of couples say that saving money is sexier than spending it.
