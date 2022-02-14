ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Gillibrand Endorses Hochul In New York Governor’s Race

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is backing Kathy Hochul in the New York governor’s race. It's Hochul's most high-profile...

CNY News

NY Mask Mandate Announcement Expected

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is continuing to review the extension of the state’s mask mandate as the number of new COVID-19 infections continues to slow. The Democrat told reporters February 7 during a briefing that an announcement could come Wednesday, February 9 concerning the indoor mask mandate that is due to expire on Friday. The state is also looking at mask mandates in schools that are due to expire on February 21 unless extended. The re-evaluation was promised as the Governor extended the mandate last month while legal challenges continue to make their way through the state’s high court.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNY News

Canada Pushes Back Against GOP Support for COVID Protests

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada's public safety minister says U.S. officials should stay out of the country's domestic affairs. He joined other Canadian leaders Monday in pushing back against prominent Republicans who offered support for the protests of COVID-19 restrictions that have besieged downtown Ottawa for more than a week.
PROTESTS
CNY News

17 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For February 2022

Everyone wants to make sure New York State is a safe place to live, work, and play. The way we keep it safe, we watch out for some of the Most Wanted Criminals. Just recently, The Utica Police Department released the names of their Top Ten Most Wanted. According to WIBX, several of the names were featured in January and police say they are thankful for all of the tips and information that have led to the arrest of several "most wanted" individuals over the past several months.
UTICA, NY
CNY News

NY Legislature To Vote On New Congressional Maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s legislature is set to vote today on new congressional district maps that will expand Democrats’ influence in New York politics for years to come. The proposed maps would give the party an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

New Congressional Map: Here Are 13 Names We Have to Learn

New York State's Legislature passed the new Congressional redistricting map along strict party lines on Wednesday and as a result, we're about to learn some new names. I won't get into the fact that this was an egregious example of gerrymandering by Democrats (Republicans are doing the same thing in other states) and cuts up the districts in the middle of counties, villages, cities, and metro areas.
U.S. POLITICS
CNY News

Proposed NY Political Maps Could Hurt GOP In House Battle

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Proposed political maps released by the leaders of New York’s Democrat-dominated legislature would give the party an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts. The new maps released late Sunday could lead to Democrats picking up as many as three seats...
POLITICS
CNY News

NY Mask Mandate To Remain In Place During Appeals Process

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s mask mandate will remain in effect while the state appeals a ruling from a lower court judge overturning it. The decision from an appellate panel of judges on Monday follows an appeals court judge’s decision last week temporarily restoring it, the day after the initial ruling overturning it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

