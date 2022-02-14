listen hear! Song of the Day: The Head And The Heart “Virginia (Wind in the Night)”

Sunflower Bean, the trio from New York, has announced the upcoming release of their first album in 3 years, Headful Of Sugar, which is due for a May 6th release. “Tomorrow is not promised, no tour is promised, no popularity is promised, no health or money is promised. Why not make what you want to make on your own terms? Why not make a record that makes you want to dance? Why not make a record that makes you want to scream?” said by Julia Cummings. The album is a response to what the world has become, a world of mundaneness where there is less and less value as the days go on. The band has also announced their spring tour which will commence at the end of this month in support of the album. Click here to buy tickets, which will go on sale this Friday.

7 DAYS AGO