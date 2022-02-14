listen hear! Song of the Day: The Head And The Heart “Virginia (Wind in the Night)”
By John Timmons
wfpk.org
2 days ago
Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. The Head and The Heart have returned with their anthemic new track “Virginia (Wind in the Night).” It’s the second single from their upcoming album, Every Shade...
THIS is the kind of music I want to wake up to on a Friday morning. Ronnie Dunn just dropped a brand new single, “Broken Neon Hearts,” and it’s straight up honky tonk heater, written by Ronnie himself along with Matt Willis and Thomas Perkins. And the...
Taylor Goldsmith, frontman of the California-formed band Dawes, writes for the joy of writing. He’s unafraid to keep putting the pen to paper, even if all of the ideas don’t stick. In the spirit of his heroes, Frank Zappa and Joni Mitchell, he creates, writes, and records with a free spirit, letting each song be complete as it is.
Obongjayar has announced his debut album. It’s titled Some Nights I Dream of Doors and it’s due out May 13 via September Recordings. The Nigerian-born, London-based artist is previewing the LP with lead single “Try” and a video directed by Spencer Young. Check that out below.
Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. “White Lies” is the second song unveiled from Lucius’ anticipated new album, Second Nature, which will be released April 8 on Mom + Pop Music . Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, Second Nature is a portrait of singer and songwriters Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe’s shared reflection, chronicling each other’s seismic life shifts—motherhood, divorce, unplanned career pauses—and setting it to music.
Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Grammy-winning bluesman Fantastic Negrito (Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz) has announced his upcoming album and film, White Jesus Black Problems, with the hard-hitting new single, “Highest Bidder.”. The album was inspired by the illegal, interracial romance of his 7th...
Let’s all admit it. What is there to do when couples seem to be displaying excessive amounts of PDA and gifting each other chocolate and roses left and right these days -- especially around and following Valentine’s Day -- while the ones without a significant other sulk in the corner? Obviously, listen to sad, and maybe slightly concerning music.
When Doss released 4 New Hit Songs in 2021 it was the NYC musician's first new music in seven years. That's a lifetime in the modern age but it seems that Doss isn't going to leave fans waiting so long moving forward. Today she has shared "Jumpin'," a relentless banger packed tightly with chopped up vocals and wall-rattling bass. Simply put, it's another new hit song.
Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Eli “Paperboy” Reed pays homage to country legend Merle Haggard by putting a soulful spin on some “Hag” classics on his upcoming release, Down Every Road, out on Yep Roc Records April 29th. Recorded in Brooklyn with longtime collaborator Vince Chiarito (Black Pumas, Charles Bradley), Reed taps into all the heartache of Haggard’s iconic catalog and channels it into explosive, high-octane performances, like the lead single, Mama Tried!
Saweetie has shared a new single that’s set to appear on her forthcoming debut album Pretty Bitch Music. “Closer,” out today via Icy and Warner Records, features H.E.R. A new music video for the track is forthcoming. Listen to the single below. Saweetie closed out 2021 with...
From KoRn to Northlane, here are five new songs to listen to. 01) KoRn share new song “Lost In The Grandeur”. KoRn are gearing up for their new album, Requiem, out Friday (4th) via Loma Vista Recordings. The group are streaming their latest single, “Lost In The Grandeur.” Don’t forget to check out the group’s Livestream event, Requiem Mass, streaming on their YouTube tomorrow and Sunday (6th). Details here.
Often times, editors and journalists will advise other writers against writing in first person. With said it, f*ck it! It’s hard to truly encapsulate all that I need to say right now without writing in first person. With that said, let me take you back a bit in time.
Sunflower Bean, the trio from New York, has announced the upcoming release of their first album in 3 years, Headful Of Sugar, which is due for a May 6th release. “Tomorrow is not promised, no tour is promised, no popularity is promised, no health or money is promised. Why not make what you want to make on your own terms? Why not make a record that makes you want to dance? Why not make a record that makes you want to scream?” said by Julia Cummings. The album is a response to what the world has become, a world of mundaneness where there is less and less value as the days go on. The band has also announced their spring tour which will commence at the end of this month in support of the album. Click here to buy tickets, which will go on sale this Friday.
Louisville band Kiana & the Sun Kings have just shared a video for their song “Anything You Want” from their recent EP Chrysalis. The video finds the band at The Flamingo Lounge, a familiar Louisville venue, performing a dreamlike sequence that looks like a window into yesteryear. Released on a chilly Valentine’s evening, the Demi Gardner-directed visual was conceptualized by Sally Jean Wegert and the band’s lead singer Kiana Del. It’s a cozy reminder that a beautiful voice and an airtight jazz band can provide all the love you need.
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) -Sam Hunt, multi-platinum selling, award-winning country musician, will be performing at the Meadow Event Park as a part of the After Hours Concert Series Saturday, Sept. 3. Hunt is best known for his Grammy-nominated, eight time platinum-selling hit “Body Like A Back Road.” His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE...
Eve 6 has been crusading against Spotify for years, even going so far as encouraging fans to torrent their "heart in a blender song" rather than listen to it through the streaming service. Over on Twitter, the band's frontman Max Collins has regularly campaigned for Spotify users to put pressure on the company in regards to its payment policies for artists. In a recent Twitter post, Collins and the band quipped that it's "far more ethical" to steal music than to use Spotify.
Welcome to Seven in Seven, where we typically take a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. And while venue doors are slowly opening again, due to the current pandemic they aren’t quite there yet. That doesn’t mean the music stops, and new releases are coming out weekly from artists you know and love and some waiting to be discovered. Each week we’ll be looking at some of the best hitting shelves and streaming services and a can’t miss show in the region.
Band of Heathens have shared the latest single from their upcoming Remote Transmissions, Vol. 1 album and it features a familiar voice. The album features 10 covers recorded during the band’s “Good Time Supper Club” livestream series and comes out February 25th. Hayes Carll, Ray Wylie Hubbard,...
Lindsey Jordan, known professionally as Snail Mail, just shared a demo version of the title track of her last album Valentine, and titled it “Adore You.” The new release shows us the song before the energetic rock production, allowing a more intimate connection to the lyrics. Listen to...
Silk Sonic, the soulful power duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, would naturally pick Valentine’s Day to drop a a cover of “Love’s Train”!. Originally recorded by the funk band Con Funk Shun in 1982, Silk Sonic’s version brings the horns and a hint of what’s to come when the duo kick off what they’re calling “the sexiest party of the year”, their three-month residency in Las Vegas that starts February 25th.
