ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Video of Matthew Stafford’s ‘filthy’ Super Bowl no-look throw goes viral

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stafford successfully went from playing for Matt Patricia and a train-wreck of a Detroit Lions team in 2020 to winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021....

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
papercitymag.com

Matthew Stafford Gives His Wife, Aaron Donald & Odell Beckham Super Bowl Moments — Caring QB and the Eminem Knee Make It Feel Good

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly embraced after his long-awaited Super Bowl victory. Matthew Stafford waves from the trophy platform, he kisses his wife Kelly on the grand stage the NFL’s setup. The LA Rams quarterback — and Highland Park’s own — makes sure his long-awaited Super Bowl moment is about more than just him. Stafford pulls everyone he can in t0 share in the glory, the confetti and giddy celebrating.
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Matt Patricia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Girl Dad! See NFL’s Matthew Stafford and Kelly Hall’s Family Album

Football family! Matthew Stafford has his hands full with four adorable daughters at home. The NFL player wed wife Kelly Hall, whom he met while they were attending the University of Georgia, in April 2015. One year after the pair’s Georgia nuptials, the couple began growing their family. Twins...
NFL
StyleCaster

Matthew’s Stafford Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes With the Rams on His Multimillion-Dollar Contract

As one of the highest-paid NFL players at the moment, it’s no wonder why fans want to know about Matthew Stafford’s net worth and how much he’s made as the quarterback for teams like the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford—whose full name is John Matthew Stafford—was born in Tampa, Florida, but lived in Dunwoody, Georgia, when he was younger. When he was older, Stafford and his family—which includes his father John, mother Margaret and younger sister Page—moved to Dallas, Texas, where he was a quarterback for Highland Park High School and was considered one of best high school...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Tipico#Mcafee
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Richard Sherman clearly doesn’t think Matthew Stafford should be considered a Hall of Famer yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bengals didn’t call timeout and helped Matthew Stafford hit his rushing over

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl 56 champions and there are certainly bettors out there who are wealthier because of it. That is if your ticket didn’t crumble after parlaying the Rams ML with one of the crazy number of props that this game provided. One prop that had legs until literally the last play of the game was Matthew Stafford’s over/under of 5.5 rushing yards.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Rams QB Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly’s Sweetest Relationship Moments

The playbook for love! Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Stafford’s romance started in college — and four kids later, they are still going strong. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback fell for his wife in the mid-2000s while playing football for the University of Georgia. At the time, Kelly was a cheerleader for the college.
NFL
survivornet.com

Kelly Stafford, Wife of Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford, Embraces Her Husband On the Field After His Super Bowl Win; Just Three Years Ago She Survived a Brain Tumor

After 12 years in the NFL, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finally played in his first Super Bowl on Sunday night, and led his team to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. Wife Kelly Stafford congratulated her husband on the field after his big win, however, nearly three years...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gruesome Photo Of Matthew Stafford’s Ankle Injury

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has toughed it out through plenty of injuries through the years. He’ll have to do it again in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56. Stafford suffered a gruesome-looking ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s big game.
NFL
Popculture

Matthew Stafford Sends Emotional Message to Lions Fans After Leading Rams to Super Bowl Win

Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night. And as much as he loves the Rams and their fans, the Super Bowl champion quarterback knows that he established himself as a good player when he was with the Detroit Lions. When speaking to the NFL Network after Super Bowl LVI, Stafford was asked about his thoughts about Lions fans supporting him despite not playing for the team anymore.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy