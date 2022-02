Eurogamer has the scoop on a lawsuit originally filed in June 2020 that is only now coming to light: A case where two composers of the original Halo music and the series' iconic theme are taking Microsoft to court for what they say is two decades of unpaid royalties. Marty O'Donnell and Mike Salvatori are the plaintiffs and behind countless pieces of Halo music that have not just been used in games, but sold as soundtracks, re-recorded for other games including Halo Infinite (without being credited as the composers), and now feature in the upcoming Halo TV series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO