Dana Carvey and Mike Myers are good friends again

What scares the guy who wrote the notorious severed ear sequence in "Reservoir Dogs?" Last fall, director Quentin Tarantino stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a chat about the novelization of his 2019 movie "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood." During the interview, Colbert asks about his favorite adaptations and brings up "Who Goes There?" The 1938 short story written by John W. Campbell Jr centers on a group of researchers at an Antarctic outpost trapped with an unearthly, shape-shifting monster who can imitate any organic thing it consumes. The tale would later get an Atomic Age translation to the big screen with 1951's "The Thing from Another World," directed by Christian Nyby. In 1982, "Halloween" director John Carpenter revisited Campbell's story with "The Thing." Frequent Tarantino collaborator Kurt Russell leads an all-male ensemble cast in the once critically panned sci-fi thriller. "The Thing," however, has since gained new life and is now regarded as one of the scariest, most beloved, and influential movies ever, leaving its creative mark on directors ranging from Guillermo Del Toro to J.J. Abrams to the "Jackie Brown" creator himself. Both adaptations are appreciated, but it's the latter film that the pair gush over. Tarantino has especially high praise for the film's claustrophobic atmosphere and Rob Bottin's groundbreaking practical effects ("Some of the greatest special effects ever put on a movie theater screen," Tarantino states).

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO