ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine, NY

Home invasion, shooting incident in Town of Maine

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjkNC_0eDx7jNU00

TOWN OF MAINE – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a shooting incident in the Town of Maine Sunday evening.

At around 8:30, police responded to a call of a home invasion style burglary.

An investigation revealed that earlier in the evening, one of the home’s residents, 23 year-old Jakev Jackson, had been receiving threatening messages.

Shortly after, 25 year-old Montrose Man Brandon Sena-Bruzek and 23 year-old Kenneth Hughes of Greene broke into the residence by kicking down the door, armed with guns.

Jackson was also armed with a shotgun.

Hughes then allegedly pointed a handgun at Jackson, who fired his shotgun and hit Hughes in the stomach, seriously injuring him.

Hughes and Sena-Bruzek then fled the resident and traveled South on Route 26, though members of the Sheriff’s Office shortly caught up with them.

Hughes was taken to Wilson Hospital and Sena-Bruzek was arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the incident appears to be isolated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
SAUGERTIES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
City
Greene, NY
Broome County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Maine, NY
City
Montrose, NY
News Channel 34

Watertown man found dead in home after 12-hour standoff with police

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was found dead inside a Watertown residence over the weekend following a standoff with police. According to Watertown Police Detective Lieutenant, on February 11 around 10:37 p.m., dispatch received a call from a woman reporting that a 40-year-old man displayed a knife against her at a home located on […]
WATERTOWN, NY
News Channel 34

Police have McKinley shooting suspect in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police have a suspect in custody in connection with last week’s shooting at McKinley High School. Police said the suspect is a 17-year-old male. His name was not released. He has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#The Sheriff S Office#Wilson Hospital#Wivt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 34

Former Navy Engineer pleads guilty to espionage

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — An Annapolis U.S. Navy engineer pled guilty this afternoon to federal espionage charges, Jonathan Toebbe was arrested in October. Toebbe has agreed to serve at least 151 to 210 months behind bars to sell U.S. Navy submarine propulsion intelligence to what he thought was a foreign agent who was working for […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
News Channel 34

What are the least educated counties in New York?

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy