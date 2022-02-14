Home invasion, shooting incident in Town of Maine
TOWN OF MAINE – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a shooting incident in the Town of Maine Sunday evening.
At around 8:30, police responded to a call of a home invasion style burglary.
An investigation revealed that earlier in the evening, one of the home’s residents, 23 year-old Jakev Jackson, had been receiving threatening messages.
Shortly after, 25 year-old Montrose Man Brandon Sena-Bruzek and 23 year-old Kenneth Hughes of Greene broke into the residence by kicking down the door, armed with guns.
Jackson was also armed with a shotgun.
Hughes then allegedly pointed a handgun at Jackson, who fired his shotgun and hit Hughes in the stomach, seriously injuring him.
Hughes and Sena-Bruzek then fled the resident and traveled South on Route 26, though members of the Sheriff’s Office shortly caught up with them.
Hughes was taken to Wilson Hospital and Sena-Bruzek was arrested without incident.
Hughes was taken to Wilson Hospital and Sena-Bruzek was arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the incident appears to be isolated.
