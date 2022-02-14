Chief Creative Officer for Shipyard joins GDC to discuss Super Bowl commercial

Russia said it was pulling back more forces from around Ukraine Wednesday, the latest move in an apparent effort to ease tensions that has done little to assuage Western fears Moscow might be planning an imminent invasion of its neighbor. Russia says that it is pulling back some of the...
In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
(CNN) — Mazars USA, the accounting firm that former President Donald Trump and his businesses have used for years, cut ties with him in stunning fashion, declaring it could no longer vouch for the financial statements it has complied over the past decade. The February 9 letter was disclosed...
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. A judge had already declared that...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden has rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to shield White House visitor logs from the committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, including appointments for individuals granted entry to the White House complex that day. In a letter to...
Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
Sea levels along United States coastlines are projected to rise between 10 and 12 inches on average by 2050, according to an interagency report published Tuesday. The forecasted increase over the next 30 years could amount to the same rise seen over the last 100 years. The Gulf Coast will...
The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
NEW YORK (AP) — Britain’s Prince Andrew, accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to settle by making a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declaring he never meant to malign her character, a court filing revealed Tuesday.
