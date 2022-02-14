ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina 11th least-educated state, study finds

By Kevin Accettulla
 1 day ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is the 11th least-educated state, according to a new study by WalletHub.

South Carolina came in with a total score of 38.99, with a higher number meaning the state is more educated. Massachusetts is the most educated state with a score of 81.82, according to WalletHub. The least-educated state is West Virginia, the study found, with a score of 23.15.

South Carolina ranked 43rd in quality of education and 38th in educational attainment.

The study found the most-educated states were:

  • Massachusetts
  • Maryland
  • Connecticut
  • Colorado
  • Vermont
  • New Jersey
  • Virginia
  • New Hampshire
  • Minnesota
  • Washington

The least-educated states were:

  • West Virginia
  • Mississippi
  • Louisiana
  • Arkansas
  • Alabama
  • Kentucky
  • Oklahoma
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • Tennessee
  • South Carolina
Source: WalletHub

The study looked at various metrics of educational attainment, like adults with high school diplomas or college degrees, and the quality of education by looking at school system ratings, Blue Ribbon Schools per capita, quality of universities, and more. View the full methodology on WalletHub .

North Carolina came in as the 29th most-educated state, according to the study.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

