Bulls star Zach LaVine didn’t look like himself in the win over the Timberwolves on Friday night, noticeably wincing throughout the game while lacking his normal pop. LaVine missed Saturday’s game not with the back spasms that recently kept him out two games, but with the knee injury that sidelined him even before that. Sunday then brought alarming news from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that LaVine will be seeing a specialist for further evaluation on the left knee, which is the same one he got surgically repaired to fix a torn ACL in 2017.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO