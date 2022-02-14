ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks have shown 'no desire' to trade Russell Wilson

The NFL season is over, so now the season of silliness can begin. In this dead space between the end of the Super Bowl and the beginning of free agency, even the wildest trade scenarios are entertained seriously.

The Seahawks will be the subject of intense trade rumors this offseason, no matter how unlikely the proposed deal might be. Expect most of them to be centered around franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. The latest team that supposedly is interested in No. 3 is the Buccaneeers, who just lost Tom Brady to retirement. However, according to NFL Network, Seattle has still shown no desire to deal Wilson.

The only hint of wanderlust we’ve heard from Wilson’s camp has come in the form of a couple reports from Ian Rapoport about Wilson wanting to “explore his options.” However, in public he has repeatedly said he’s committing to winning more championships with Seattle.

While we can’t 100% rule out Wilson moving on, at this point the potential trade talks should only be considered entertainment.

