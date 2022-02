It’s on to the semifinals as the United States women’s hockey team takes Canada with a trip to the gold medal game on the line at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Team USA is coming off a 4-1 win over the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals as they try to get another shot as a gold medal. However, Hilary Knight & Co. will have a tough test in their rivals to the north. Canada won the first matchup between these two teams in preliminary play, winning 4-2. The Canadian team is also coming off a dominant win over Sweden in the quarterfinals and will be looking to bring that momentum into the semifinal matchup against the American squad. Sunday’s game will be streamed air on TV via USA Network and stream live on Peacock and fuboTV. Fans can watch every event at the Winter Olympics live via Peacock.

