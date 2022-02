Three esports giant organizations are out of the running towards a spot for the first main event of VCT 2022 in NA region. T1, TSM, and FaZe Clan Valorant rosters are out of VCT NA’s qualifiers for Challengers 1 of VCT. TSM was a shocker for most as they were one clear favorite to reach at least the first stage of VCT NA Qualifiers. After having T1 and FaZe Clan’s roster entirely changed, this outcome was not really a surprise due to having the teams still building on their own chemistry. This was already the 2nd VCT NA Qualifiers so they are officially out of the running. They will have another chance on VCT Challengers 2 after the conclusion of Challengers 1 and first Masters.

