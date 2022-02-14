GKN Aerospace to close STL-area plant

Super Bowl Sunday is almost upon us, and more Americans than ever are set to put down a wager on the result. More than 31 million people are projected to bet a combined total of about $7.6 billion on the big game, 78% higher than last year’s sum, according to a gambling industry group. Some viewers Sunday will care less about what happens in the game and more about what transpires during timeouts — the ads. Recent data from St. Louis startup Advocado suggests that more than 40% of Super Bowl viewers this year are planning to watch primarily for the commercials. In aviation news, federal regulators are calling on Kansas City officials to correct course on minority business participation in the construction of the city’s new $1.5 billion airport terminal. The project’s leaders have 30 days to address the concerns from the Federal Aviation Administration. And a Hazelwood plant that makes plane parts is shuttering, affecting some 900 employees. GKN Aerospace, which has one of the largest manufacturing operations in the St. Louis area, cited unsustainably low income for the decision.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO