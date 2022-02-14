ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

GKN Aerospace to close STL-area plant

Springfield Business Journal
 1 day ago

GKN Aerospace announced plans to close a St. Louis-area plant by the...

sbj.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: KCI faces deadline on minority business hiring; Hazelwood aerospace plant closing

Super Bowl Sunday is almost upon us, and more Americans than ever are set to put down a wager on the result. More than 31 million people are projected to bet a combined total of about $7.6 billion on the big game, 78% higher than last year’s sum, according to a gambling industry group. Some viewers Sunday will care less about what happens in the game and more about what transpires during timeouts — the ads. Recent data from St. Louis startup Advocado suggests that more than 40% of Super Bowl viewers this year are planning to watch primarily for the commercials. In aviation news, federal regulators are calling on Kansas City officials to correct course on minority business participation in the construction of the city’s new $1.5 billion airport terminal. The project’s leaders have 30 days to address the concerns from the Federal Aviation Administration. And a Hazelwood plant that makes plane parts is shuttering, affecting some 900 employees. GKN Aerospace, which has one of the largest manufacturing operations in the St. Louis area, cited unsustainably low income for the decision.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

GKN Aerospace announces St. Louis site will shut down

HAZELWOOD (KMOV.com) -- GKN Aerospace is closing its St. Louis site, the company announced Thursday. In a statement, the company cited struggles in profitability in recent years as its reason for shutting down the site. The site will end all operations by the end of 2023. The company did not...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Autoblog

Toyota plant in Ontario still closed after trucker protests

WASHINGTON — Toyota said Monday it has not yet resumed production at its three manufacturing lines in Ontario even after a key U.S.-Canadian bridge reopened. The Japanese automaker's plants in Ontario, where it builds its best-selling RAV4 sport utility vehicle, have halted production since Thursday because of parts shortages stemming from the border disruption from a protest by Canadian truckers.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazelwood, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Saint Louis, MO Industry
Derrick

Sasol chemical plant to close

Sasol this year will begin the process of shutting down its chemical plant in Cornplanter Township, a company representative based in Louisiana confirmed to the newspaper on Tuesday. The decision affects 34 local employees of the South Africa-based company, which, on Jan. 31, made the decision to cease operations in...
OIL CITY, PA
94.1 Duke FM

GM Lansing area auto plants expect return to normal operations

DETROIT, MI — After nearly seven days of being shut down due to protests in Canada, the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor has reopened. Auto industry experts believe the part shortages caused by the protests that shut down auto production plants like GM’s Delta Township facility last week should ease over the next few days.
DETROIT, MI
simpleflying.com

Vertical Aerospace Makes Progress On Its eVTOL Development

Vertical Aerospace and Leonardo will collaborate on the Fuselage Development Program for Vertical’s VX4 electric aircraft, both companies announced earlier this week. The VX4 is one of the many electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft currently in development worldwide and has arguably the world’s largest conditional pre-order book by value. Let’s investigate further.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Stl#Gkn#Gkn Aerospace
freightwaves.com

Logistics provider Flexport interested in self-flying cargo jets

Third-party logistics provider Flexport, flush with fresh investor funding, has tentatively ordered two large autonomous cargo jets with a 100-ton payload from startup aircraft manufacturer Natilus, part of a strategic effort to enhance customer service by directly controlling more transport capacity. San Diego-based Natilus on Wednesday announced $6 billion in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

DHL Express to add 6 A321 converted freighters operated by SmartLynx

Latvian contract carrier SmartLynx Airlines is adding six Airbus A321 converted freighters, bringing the total number of the aircraft type in its fleet to 14 in 2023. Company officials say they want to be the largest operator of the new freighter, which is gaining popularity as a highly capable, fuel efficient asset for short-haul and regional express services.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
kingstonthisweek.com

Beavers Dental/KavoKerr closing Morrisburg plant in 2023

MORRISBURG — A 75-year old manufacturing facility rooted in Morrisburg will close by early 2023. The KavoKerr dental plant, locally known as Beavers Dental, notified employees of layoffs on Jan. 25. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. “In the...
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

ExtraHop names new CEO in planned transition following private equity acquisition

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
SEATTLE, WA
freightwaves.com

Haul lands $10M in funding, plans expansion of on-demand driver platform

For an industry that seems to be in desperate need of truck drivers to meet peak volume demands, Haul has arrived at the right time. The on-demand truck driver platform announced Wednesday that it has closed a $10 million funding round led by B Capital Group. Haul’s new funding adds to a $3 million seed round announced in February 2021.
INDUSTRY
FireEngineering.com

Fire Chief Says Alcohol, Acetone Contributed to IL Lounge Fire

Edwardsville Intelligencer, Ill. Feb. 15—EDWARDSVILLE — At one point while fighting a fire at the EXO Lounge, a firefighter stood under a portion of a ceiling that collapsed while flammable liquids poured down on him and caught him on fire. The effects were momentary as another firefighter nearby with a hose doused him. The first firefighter’s gear saved him from injury, according to Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
TheStreet

Ford Reconsiders an Important Strategic Decision

It's a spectacular twist -- but hardly surprising in today's hypercompetitive automotive world: Ford Motor (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report is expected to return to India less than six months after saying it would stop producing cars in the country. The Indian government has just approved the Dearborn,...
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Military Simulation and Training Market: Airborne Simulation Application to Rake at 6.6-GR During 2021-2030

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Military Simulation and Training Market by Application and Training Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global military simulation and training market was valued at $11.56 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $20.58 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2%. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $4.24 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.03 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9%.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy