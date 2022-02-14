The Top 20 Teen Bedrooms in Movies and TV, Ranked

During a TV press tour panel, creator Dan Fogelman was asked about revisiting This Is Us in the future. “I say no to nothing,” Fogelman said, according to Variety. “If we can figure out a movie and can get together with (the cast) again in a few years, I’d love to. I don’t know what it would be because we close out our story in the series finale.” Though expressing doubt that all six cast members would be available, Fogelman pitched the idea of a movie based around “what would have happened if Jack survived the fire.” Moments later, he revealed, “the president of NBC is literally texting me right now: ‘Yes to the movie.'” ALSO: This Is Us' series finale scheduled for May 24.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO