Red Wings play in Minnesota tonight

By Ken Delaney
 1 day ago

ST. PAUL, MN (WKZO AM/FM) – The...

prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Hamilton, Red Wings, Hayton

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton isn’t returning to the ice for the team’s Super Bowl Sunday matchup against Pittsburgh, but Devils team reporter Amanda Stein says he’s getting closer to returning to the lineup from a jaw injury that’s kept him out of the lineup since the beginning of January. Hamilton has been practicing with the team but is still getting comfortable with the helmet protection required for him to safely play as his jaw continues to recover. New Jersey has won just four out of 15 games with Hamilton out of the lineup. They undoubtedly miss his production and play-driving ability from the back end.
drgnews.com

Capitals Rout Huron

FORT PIERRE – Carter Sanderson and Keenan Howard each scored twice Sunday as the Oahe Capital boys routed the Huron All-Stars 10-2 at the Expo Center. Howard also added an assist. Ashton Griese had a goal and two assists. Jarron Beck and Barret Schweitzer had a goal and an assist each for the Capitals (11-6). Jonathan Lyons, Ayden Anderson and Carter Gordon also scored in the Capitals’ second straight win.
perhamfocus.com

Boys hockey: Detroit Lakes ties Red Lake Falls in Section 8A matchup

RED LAKE FALLS – A late third-period goal led to the first tie of the Detroit Lakes boys hockey season. Detroit Lakes (17-4-1) and Red Lake Falls (15-6-1) were knotted at 3-3 after 59 minutes of play on Saturday. Trailing 3-2, the Eagles tied the game with 1:15 left on Evan Girdler’s 30th goal of the season. Brock Seger and Blaine Schmitz.
Minnesota State
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna Gymnastics Reaches State Meet for 6th Time in 7 Seasons

It's a rite of late winter. The Owatonna High School gymnastics team has qualified for the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) state meet in six of the last seven seasons. OHS has captured third place in four straight of those appearances (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021). They compete Friday, February 18 at 11 am at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul in the team event.
OWATONNA, MN
fightinghawks.com

Ethan Frisch, Zach Driscoll nab NCHC weekly honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- For the third straight week, North Dakota headlines the weekly awards from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. Junior defenseman Ethan Frisch and senior goaltender Zach Driscoll each took home an honor, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon following a sweep over Colorado College.
lptv.org

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Curling Club Welcoming Newcomers

The popularity of the sport of curling continues to grow in Minnesota. It’s a long-standing tradition in cities like Bemidji, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, and Duluth, but now it’s growing in places like the Brainerd Lakes Area, which opened a rink in 2012. The Brainerd Lakes Curling Club is...
Brookings Register

Rangers varsity teams post three wins over the weekend

The Brookings Rangers boys’ and girls’ varsity hockey teams each won games over the weekend. The boys hammered Huron, 12-0, on Saturday in Huron, while the girls scored a 5-2 win over Watertown on Friday night in Brookings, then a 7-1 win on Saturday in Huron.
BROOKINGS, SD
Bring Me The News

Hockey community shows support for 10-year-old MN boy with cancer

The hockey community is showing their support for a 10-year-old Minnesota boy as he battles an aggressive form of cancer. Jack Albert, a left-winger on Alexandria's squirt team, was diagnosed with stage 4 Burkitt’s lymphoma on Jan. 24, according to the Albert Strong Facebook page. He's undergone his first course of treatment, with three to five more rounds of chemotherapy in his future, a Go Fund Me page states.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Power 96

Faribault Wrestlers Hope For Section Success

The #9 ranked Class AAA Minnesota wrestling team by Guillotine lost to Hastings (#5) 52-14 and top ranked St. Michael-Albertville 52-21. Both matches were in the opponent's home gym. A year ago Faribault defeated the Raiders during the regular season and were on a roll until the final meet of...
FARIBAULT, MN
FanSided

The Detroit Red Wings Stock Exchange: The Philly Series

The Detroit Red Wings have played two games since the All-Star break, both against Philly. The Wings came away with a 6-3 win in Philadelphia and a 4-2 win in Detroit. With a two-win week wrapped up, let’s head to the Red Wings Stock Exchange to asses the player’s performances.
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON AND EAST GRAND FORKS GIRLS HOCKEY MEET FOR THE FOURTH TIME

The Crookston Pirates and East Grand Forks Green Wave Girl’s Hockey teams have met three times during the regular season. That wasn’t enough for them, they are going to meet one more time and it’s in the Section 8A Tournament semi-finals tonight AT East Grand Forks for the THIRD time! The two teams played on December 21 with East Grand Forks winning at home 4-3, then they met January 28 in East Grand Forks with the Pirates winning 3-1 and six days ago they met in Crookston and they skated to a 2-2 overtime tie!!! So they are 1-1-1 against each other and the biggest stage so far will decide who wins the rivalry and moves on to the Section 8A Championship on Thursday in East Grand Forks. Game time tonight is about 8:00 PM and will follow the other semi-final between Warroad and Thief River Falls which starts at 6:00 PM with all the games at the East Grand Forks Civic Center. The Crookston/East Grand Forks will be on KROX RADIO starting with the Riverview Health pre-game show at 7:20 PM and also the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page. The game will also be VIDEO STREAMED LIVE on kroxam.com.
CROOKSTON, MN
whtc.com

Tuesday’s Prep Hoops Slate; Hope’s Teams on Road Tonight

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 16, 2022) – High school basketball results from along the Lakeshore last night:. Wyoming boys 66, Zeeland West 56 (overtime) On Friday evening at 5:40 PM, hear the Caledonia at West Ottawa boys’ game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Saugatuck at Fennville girls’/boys’ doubleheader on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
HOLLAND, MI
Journal

Luverne shocks New Ulm in Section 3A title game

NEW ULM — The old adage in sports is that it’s tough to beat the same team three times in one season. Prior to Tuesday night’s Section 3A girls’ hockey championship game, New Ulm had beaten Luverne twice this season. And neither of those games were even close.
NEW ULM, MN
winonapost.com

Winona girls Nordic team, Briggs make state

The Winona Senior High/Cotter Girls Nordic Ski team earned a bid to the state tournament by placing second out of 12 teams at the Section 1 State Qualifier held at the Hyland Park Recreation Area in Bloomington, Minn. Eagan-Eastview took the team title with 377 points. The Winhawk skiers followed with 373 points, edging out Prior Lake (372). Rosemount (362) and Burnsville (327) rounded out the top five. New this year, scoring included a two-person sprint relay and a 10K individual pursuit, composed of a 5k classic and a 5k skate. In the sprint relay, Miranda Lindaman teamed with Makayla Finnegan to earn a third place finish out of ten teams. In the individual pursuit, Winona placed all five skiers in the top 20. Anna Gilmer led the way, finishing runner-up to Lakeville’s Greta Engels. Ava Pike added a top 10, finishing in eighth, while Ruby Kiesel finished 13th, Millie Ping 16th, and Sonja Semling 20th. The Winhawks will travel to Biwabik, Minn., to participate in the Minnesota State High School League Nordic Ski Championships held at the Giants Ridge Recreation Area on February 17-18.
WINONA, MN

