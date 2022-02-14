ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Red Wine Cupcakes Recipe

By Hayley MacLean
Mashed
Mashed
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Christmas has cookies, Easter has chocolate bunnies, and Halloween has candy, but there's also plenty of sweet treats to be found on Valentine's Day. And no, we don't just mean those heart-shaped boxes of chocolate. One surefire way to impress your special someone on February's holiday of love — or anytime,...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Magic Vanilla Cake Recipe: Add Some Magic to Your Life With This Easy Cake Recipe

The magic of this vanilla magic cake recipe is that it separates into two layers from one batter. Some of my family thought it tasted like bread pudding, some said egg custard and others thought the top layer was like a sponge cake. You can't go wrong with any of those. We did think it needed a sauce of some kind, so consider serving it with bourbon butterscotch sauce, maple caramel sauce or a fruit sauce like raspberry, blueberry or lemon curd.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wine#Cupcakes#Food Drink
Fox11online.com

Secret Ingredient Chocolate Cake

1 cup Buttermilk Blend (used Kemps brand) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter two 9” cake pans (or 9x13 pan) and dust with flour. Combine egg, oil and Buttermilk blend. In a separate large bowl, combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt and baking soda. Add egg mixture into the flour mixture, mix until well blended. Slowly mix in hot coffee.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake Recipe

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Aldi Fans Are Freaking Out Over These Asian-Inspired Noodle Meals

Some shoppers visit Aldi for its wide selection and low prices, while others head to the grocery chain to check out its ever-updating Aldi Finds. These limited-edition items change each week and have their own section in the store and online, prompting shoppers to return frequently to see what's new and returning. The January 2022 Aldi Finds included a ton of plant-based options, for example.
FOOD & DRINKS
tasteofthesouthmagazine.com

Mississippi Mud Cheesecake

If you’re craving something ultra-decadent, this cheesecake is just for you. 1¼ cups chocolate graham cracker crumbs (about 5½ ounces) 4 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature. 1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar. ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder. 1 teaspoon espresso powder. 4 large eggs,...
RECIPES
Courier-Times

Chew This! Secret Recipe Butterscotch Pie

My Great Grandma Flora shared her pie recipes and secrets with my Grandma Barbra, who then taught them all to me. Over the years, I have been working on my pie-making skills but still feel my skills are not up to par with that of either of my Grandmas’. Some of my favorite pies to make are sugar cream pie, chocolate pie, lemon pie, brownie pie and this butterscotch pie, which actually started out as my “Banana Butterscotch Pie”. I remember my Grandma Barbra loving butterscotch, so I would make this pie for her regularly. I also would take this pie to my friends, the Fowlers, at Glen Oaks, who would love it and talk about how rich it was. Yes, this pie is pretty rich, so you may want to cut and serve these pieces in the smaller fashion.
NEW CASTLE, IN
jamiesfeast.com

Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe

This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

STRAWBERRY PIE RECIPE WITH JELLO

Strawberry Pie Recipe with Jello made easy with fresh strawberries, strawberry jello & buttery pie crust hearts! It’s a perfect pie for Valentine’s day!. You are going to love this simple and delightful fresh strawberry pie recipe. It comes together quickly and easily so you spend less time prepping and more time enjoying your romantic day and holiday dinner. Serve this dessert up and it is sure to have everyone swooning. From the heart-shaped crust pieces to the fresh strawberries, this pie is charming, refreshing, and oh so delicious!
RECIPES
30Seconds

Granny Smith's Old-Fashioned Banana Nut Bread Recipe: The Ultimate Moist Banana Bread Recipe

As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
RECIPES
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simply Recipes

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole is a warm dish inspired by the classic Philly Cheesesteak, a sliced steak and onion sandwich served on a roll and topped with cheese. It’s a rich and meaty casserole that is comfort food at its best. The casserole has ground beef, onions, peppers, and mushrooms....
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake Recipe

This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
bakemag.com

Featured Recipe: Butterfinger Cookie Dough Bites

1 cup all-purpose flour (125 grams) 1/2 cup unsalted butter (115 grams) 3/4 cup dark brown sugar (165 grams) 4 (1.9 oz) Butterfinger ® Bars, coarsely chopped & divided (225 grams) 5 oz 60% cacao semisweet chocolate (140 grams) 1 tbsp canola oil (15 grams) 1 oz milk chocolate...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

103K+
Followers
29K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy