Los Angeles Rams WR Van Jefferson Won The Super Bowl & Ran Out Of The Stadium To Meet His Wife In Labor

Looks like Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson won twice last night.

There was plenty to celebrate last night for Jefferson, as him and the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the final minutes of the Super Bowl.

Jefferson finished the game with 4 catches for 23 yards, however, the 25-year-old wasn’t able to stick around to to celebrate.

Last night, NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon tweeted out saying she was pretty sure she saw the wide receiver’s pregnant wife, Samaria, leaving the stadium on a stretcher in the third quarter… going into labor.

NFL insider Mike Garofalo confirmed the news.

Immediately after the game ended, Jefferson exchanged a few hugs and handshakes, changed in the locker room, and quickly ran out of the stadium with his daughter so he could meet his new born son and wife in the hospital.

Talk about an amazing day for the guy.