The authors of this article attempt to confuse the issue presently in front of voters which is whether or not you want to continue the excellent emergency medical services (EMS) on San Juan Island or not. The question is quite simple. If you want an EMS, then vote YES for the Public Hospital District (PHD) Levy RENEWAL ballot measure. If you want no EMS on San Juan Island, then vote NO. Because without this levy, there will be no EMS from either the PHD nor SJI Fire District #1 (FIRE).

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 14 DAYS AGO