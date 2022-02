Do you finish your workday speeding through the task at hand, so you can get home as soon as possible?. There's nothing wrong with wanting to go home after you've finished the work. However, you need to keep your mind in check. If your mind is still in the office, worrying about the things you forgot to do, left incomplete, or piled up for tomorrow, you’re doing something wrong. And that something is contributing to unnecessary stress and anxiety.

