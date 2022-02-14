ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly two-thirds of heads lack confidence in flagship tutoring programme

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
 1 day ago

Nearly two-thirds of school leaders say they lack confidence in the Government’s flagship tutoring scheme or are unsure about its ability to deliver positive impacts for their pupils over the long term.

In a survey of over 1,000 headteachers by the NAHT school leaders’ union, most of whom were based in primary schools, 65% reported that they were not very confident, not at all confident or did not know whether the National Tutoring Programme would have a good impact on pupils in their school over the long term.

Just a quarter – 25% – of respondents said they definitely planned to continue using the programme beyond this academic year.

Nearly half – 48% – said this was because of the bureaucracy of the programme, while 58% said the lower Government subsidy for the scheme next year would dissuade them from signing up again.

The NTP is currently failing on all measures - take up of tutoring, quality of tutoring and targeting of tutoring to the most disadvantaged pupils

Professor Lee Elliot Major, University of Exeter

The National Tutoring Programme – a key pillar of the Government’s aims to provide education recovery for pupils’ lost learning during the pandemic – has been dogged by reports that its online platform is bureaucratic and difficult to use.

Robert Halfon chair of the Commons’ Education Select Committee has suggested that the Government break its contract with Randstad, the Dutch company contracted to run the scheme.

Mr Halfon drew attention to the fact that just 8% of the tutoring sessions for this year have begun out of a target of 524,000.

Professor Lee Elliot Major, social mobility professor at the University of Exeter who originally proposed the scheme to the Government, said that it was now “not clear” whether the programme had helped the pupils most affected by the pandemic to catch up.

“The NTP is currently failing on all measures – take up of tutoring, quality of tutoring and targeting of tutoring to the most disadvantaged pupils,” he told the PA news agency.

“The ultimate measure of success will be whether this programme has helped improve the progress of pupils who lost so much learning over the pandemic – it’s now not clear whether we will ever know this – which has to be a central question for any public inquiry.”

Prof Elliot Major added that one of his “major concerns is how well targeted the programme has been to help those pupils most in need of support”.

He said that a rival bid to take over the contract from Randstad at the point of renewal had been put together, and that this was being “seriously considered” by ministers.

Over 300,000 courses were delivered in the last term alone and the programme remains on track to deliver the ambitious target of teaching two million courses this academic year

Department for Education spokesperson

Exeter University is now running a pilot whereby undergraduates could take an academic module to train as tutors and earn a credit for their degrees by doing so.

“We’ve spoken with heads of multiple academy trusts and they are very enthusiastic – they would be able to integrate these tutors into their own efforts to improve learning in the classrooms,” Prof Elliot Major said.

“This is a more systematic and sustainable model of tutoring that could really help social mobility in the long run. It was always part of our original proposal two years ago when the pandemic first happened.

“The Office for Students see this as a model that can be used by other universities to meet the new requirements to help improve school attainment.”

Just over a third – 35% – of respondents to the NAHT survey said that they had used the NTP, while 38% said that they had no plans to, and 27% said they hoped to use the scheme in future.

Of those who had not used the scheme this year, 40% said the bureaucracy associated with the programme had put them off, while 39% said they did not feel it was right for their pupils.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We are determined to support children from all backgrounds to catch up on lost learning and reach their potential.

“Over 300,000 courses were delivered in the last term alone and the programme remains on track to deliver the ambitious target of teaching two million courses this academic year.

“High quality tuition is key to delivering the programme and there are a range of measures to ensure all tutoring partners involved in the programme meet the set standards.”

Fruit and veg vouchers could be given on prescription by GPs to poorer families in bid to ‘level up’ health

Fresh fruit and vegetable vouchers could be given to families to help them eat more healthily under government plans announced to ‘level up’ across the UK.Doctors could be given powers to prescribe tokens, cooking lessons and nutritional education in a bid to tackle Britain’s growing obesity problem.The UK ranks among the worst countries in Europe for obesity, with two in three adults overweight.The causes of obesity are complex and varied.Experts say the quality and quantity of cheaper food products available in the UK is a factor in its obesity problem.In its levelling up white paper published on Tuesday, the...
HEALTH
Economists warn government using inflation as ‘cover’ to cash in on graduates and students

The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
BUSINESS
Ending mandate too little, too late, says care worker sacked for vaccine refusal

A care worker who lost her job after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 has said scrapping the vaccine mandate would be “too little, too late” for the care sector.On Monday, the Government said it was “looking again” at scrapping the measure that will require all NHS and care staff to be vaccinated.Katrina Aslet-Clark, from Greater Manchester had worked in the care sector for 25 years until she was sacked in November.The 49-year-old, who worked as a deputy manager at a private care village in the North West described the mandate as “utterly senseless and crazy”.She told the...
WORLD
Robert Halfon
gponline.com

GPs set to miss out on thousands of pounds in pension tax compensation

GPs have until 11 February to claim for compensation on the annual allowance tax charge for 2019/20 under an NHS 'pensions annual allowance charge compensation policy'. The policy allows doctors to use the 'scheme pays' mechanism under the NHS pension scheme to cover the charges. The mechanism means the cost...
INCOME TAX
BBC

Covid in Scotland: 'Lack of planning' put NHS in crisis

The NHS in Scotland reached crisis point because of a "complete lack of planning" during the pandemic, opposition politicians have said. Waiting times in A&E are the highest on record, while GPs have warned of unprecedented staff shortages. The Scottish Conservatives and Labour have also claimed that dentists "are on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Online Tutoring#Tutors#Exeter University#Government#Naht#Ntp#Commons#Randstad#Dutch#The University Of Exeter
SNP urge UK Government to continue funding for free Covid tests

The Prime Minister must confirm that funding for free Covid-19 testing will continue in devolved nations, the SNP has said.Rumours have swirled in recent months that free testing could come to an end, with the announcement last week that self isolation rules could be scrapped later this month heightening fears.But SNP health spokesman, Martyn Day, said Boris Johnson must not impose changes to “appease Tory backbenchers” and any decisions should be backed by medical advice.“The UK Government must confirm that it will continue to fund Covid-19 testing for devolved nations – after the confusion caused by Boris Johnson and his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Increase in home schooling since start of pandemic

There has been an increase in the number of children being permanently educated at home across the West since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of parents choosing to home school their children has increased by 34% in England over the last two years. In Wiltshire, the figure has...
EDUCATION
BBC

Newquay housing charity sees 'massive increase' in demand

A Cornish charity that offers help to people struggling to find housing or pay bills says it has seen a "massive increase" in demand for its services. DISC in Newquay said it had prepared and sent out more than 500,000 meals to local people in need since the coronavirus pandemic began.
CHARITIES
NewsBreak
Education
Wales to trial world’s highest ever basic income scheme for young people

Wales is to roll out one of the most generous basic income schemes ever trialled in the world to its care leavers this year.The pilot will see all young people leaving care after they turn 18 offered the chance to get £1600 a month for two years.It is estimated around 500 people will be eligible for the scheme, which will cost the Welsh Government £20 million over the next three years.Ministers want to use the scheme to assess the impact receiving a basic income has on young people as they leave care, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.All young people leaving...
U.K.
NHS chief ‘incredibly frustrated’ by government inaction on staffing shortages

NHS waiting lists are likely to continue growing for longer than government ministers have suggested, even if trusts meet their “very stretching” targets to tackle the backlog of treatment which has built up during the Covid pandemic, a health service boss has warned.Launching a plan to speed up elective treatments last week, health secretary Sajid Javid acknowledged that queues will lengthen over the coming years as people who held back during the pandemic seek help, but said they were expected to be on a downward trend by March 2024.But the chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, today said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Basic income: Wales pilot offers £1,600 a month to care leavers

Every 18-year-old leaving care will be offered £1,600 a month under the Welsh government's basic income pilot. It is expected about 500 people will be eligible to join the scheme, which is being launched this year and could cost up to £20m over three years. Officials said it...
INCOME TAX
Covid vaccines could be quickly extended to primary school pupils, says Swinney

The Scottish Government will act “very swiftly” to extend Covid vaccines to primary school children if that is formally recommended by experts, the Deputy First Minister has pledged.John Swinney said ministers at Holyrood are currently awaiting final advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the issue.Wales has become the first country in the UK to confirm it will offer the jag to children aged five to 11.Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan announced the move on Tuesday after considering the “yet to be published” JCVI report.Mr Swinney, also the Scottish Government’s Covid Recovery Secretary, said ministers in Edinburgh...
EDUCATION
‘Almost half of Britons know little or nothing about National Insurance rise’

Voters are split on the forthcoming National Insurance rise – but almost half know very little or nothing about the tax increase.National Insurance contributions are due to go up by 1.25 percentage points in April as consumers face mounting cost-of-living pressures.The tax rise will come on top of soaring energy bills and escalating UK inflation, which has hit a fresh 30-year high of 5.5%, it was announced on Wednesday.With the National Insurance rise due to take effect in April, Britons are still split over whether it is the right or the wrong decisionTrinh Tu, Ipsos UKBut despite the National Insurance...
INCOME TAX
Students support striking lecturers with cake and biscuits

University lecturers have said the response from students to ten days of strikes starting today over pay, pensions and working conditions has been “overwhelming”.Students at 68 institutions will see their lecturers walk out in disputes over “beyond disgraceful” pay, conditions and pensions, the University and College Union (UCU) has said.Striking lecturers have reported being buoyed by the support from students, with some undergraduates bringing cakes and biscuits to the picket line.University and College Union (UCU) general secretary Jo Grady said that the “response from students has been overwhelming and I want to thank every single one of them for standing...
COLLEGES
Fears over UK ability to tackle variants as Covid testing is scrapped

Ministers are scrapping a Covid testing programme that can quickly identify new variants, The Independent can reveal – with scientists warning the move could leave the UK vulnerable to further mutations in the virus. An arm of the government’s testing programme, which provides Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (Lamp) tests, is due to be wound down by June 2022, a leaked letter from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has shown.Lamp tests are more labour intensive and have not been rolled out as widely as PCR tests, however they have been used in schools and NHS trusts, have been piloted in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

503K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

