Russian foreign minister urges Putin to continue talks with West
By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
1 day ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned...
Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
On Friday, U.S. officials warned any U.S. citizen in Ukraine that they should evacuate as soon as possible because intelligence information suggested that an invasion of the country by Russia was imminent. According to State Department officials, the White House believes Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and announced...
US president Joe Biden has warned a Russian attack on Ukraine is still possible, and vowed to “respond decisively” if Moscow invades.He said there was still plenty of room for diplomacy – but insisted the United States would “defend every inch of Nato territory with the full force of American power.”Biden made a series of threats in his televised address on Tuesday evening, saying he hoped to deter Russian aggression.But a peaceful path to resolving the crisis was still open, he stated.The US has not yet verified Russia’s claim that troops are returning from Ukraine’s border.Mr Biden cautioned they...
Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
The Russia–Ukraine crisis continued to escalate over the weekend, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warning that a Russian invasion could come “essentially at any time.”. The Russian government has denied it’s planning a move into Ukraine, but its military has amassed more than 130,000 troops along...
Vladimir Putin has said that "of course" Russia does not want war in Europe, but that his security concerns must be addressed and taken seriously. The Russian president's comments came as the military said that some troops were withdrawing from the border near Ukraine - the first sign from Moscow of a possible de-escalation of tensions.
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Secretary reiterated the U.S. commitment to continue to pursue a diplomatic solution to the crisis Moscow has precipitated. He stated that the United States looks forward to receiving Russia’s written response to the U.S. and NATO papers shared with Moscow last month proposing concrete areas for discussion regarding European security in coordination with our Allies and partners. He noted the Foreign Minister’s statement that it would be transmitted within the coming days. Secretary Blinken reiterated our ongoing concerns that Russia has the capacity to launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment and emphasized the need to see verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation. He underscored that, while further Russian aggression against Ukraine would result in a swift, severe, and united Transatlantic response, we remain committed to the diplomatic path and believe that a window remains to resolve the crisis peacefully.
MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and the European Union told Moscow not to follow through. The move by the State Duma, if approved, could further inflame...
Russian president Vladimir Putin has said he does not want war in Europe and is willing to continue diplomatic discussions over the current tension over Ukraine.But Mr Putin said that Nato had not delivered a “constructive” response to Russia’s security concerns and said that “everything possible” must be done to resolve a “genocide” which he claimed was being conducted against the large Russian minority in the Donbass region of Ukraine.The Russian president was speaking alongside German chancellor Olaf Scholz just hours after the defence minstry in Moscow announced that troops were being partially withdrawn following exercises near the Ukrainian...
For the moment, the Ukraine crisis seems less tense as, reportedly, Russia has moved some of its forces from the Ukraine border back to garrisons. Some will suggest that perhaps this is a signal similar to the Cuban Missile Crisis of nearly 60 years ago. When Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev ordered his ships destined to Cuba to reverse course, Secretary of State Dean Rusk famously responded, "We were eyeball to eyeball, and I think the other side just blinked."
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says diplomacy is still on the table, but a U.S. official says some Russian military units near the Ukrainian border have moved into firing positions. Nina Khruscheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School and the great-granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan to discuss the standoff.
Russia said Tuesday it is moving some of its forces away from Ukraine’s border and slammed reports of an imminent invasion as “ostentatious hysteria” — but the West reacted skeptically to the announcement, questioning the Kremlin’s credibility and pointing to the presence of a massive military force still arrayed near the former Soviet state.
