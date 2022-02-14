Disney is Making Lots of Money, The Parks Are Getting Busier and Disney+ Is Popular

Today, we got some very big news when it comes to the mask mandates at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. For so long, both theme parks have been altering their operations to find ways to give Guests a normal theme park experience while also implementing the proper health and safety protocols that are needed to operate a theme park safely. Disney World has gone through various iterations of their mask mandate, moving from a constant requirement, to slowly removing it altogether for vaccinated Guests, to reinstating it indoors, and so on. Neither Disneyland or Disney World checks for proof of vaccination, and it seems neither will continue to do so even with the new mask mandates incoming.
