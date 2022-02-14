ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney is Making Lots of Money, The Parks Are Getting Busier and Disney+ Is Popular

By DIS Content Team
wdwinfo.com
 1 day ago

We’re going off the rails! This time around we’re talking about The Walt Disney...

www.wdwinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Fans Notice Disney Attraction Left in “Terrible, Sad” Shape

When you are visiting any of the Disney Parks and Resorts, you will always notice something new or something being worked on. Whether it’s an annual refurbishment like with Splash Mountain or a complete overhaul like what’s happening over at EPCOT, there will always be something new to look forward to as a Disney Guest.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney’s New Mask Mandate Sets Off Extreme Debate Among Guests

Today, we got some very big news when it comes to the mask mandates at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. For so long, both theme parks have been altering their operations to find ways to give Guests a normal theme park experience while also implementing the proper health and safety protocols that are needed to operate a theme park safely. Disney World has gone through various iterations of their mask mandate, moving from a constant requirement, to slowly removing it altogether for vaccinated Guests, to reinstating it indoors, and so on. Neither Disneyland or Disney World checks for proof of vaccination, and it seems neither will continue to do so even with the new mask mandates incoming.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Epcot, Disneyland Bring Back Two Walt Disney Theme Parks Fan Favorites

The pandemic robbed Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme-park fans of many beloved experiences. Parades and fireworks went away because gathering in crowds was not consistent with social distancing. The same issue caused all the major shows that require people congregating in theaters to shut down....
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

Another Disney park also makes changes to its face mask policy

Disney World isn’t the only Disney theme park making adjustments to its face mask policy. See here for all the details. Guests are required to wear face masks indoors for just a little bit longer. Effective February 17, face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Guests...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
wdwinfo.com

Let’s Take a Tour of a Deluxe Studio at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort!

I don’t know about you, but I would like to know what every single resort room looks like on Walt Disney World property. I want to step inside of each room, unpack my clothes, and stay a while. That’s not too much to ask, right? Of course, you and I both know that money doesn’t grow on trees, and staying in every room on property might not be in the cards. Thankfully, I recently had the chance to step into a Deluxe Studio at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and I thought that you might want to take a virtual tour with me. Let’s take a look around!
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Making Lots Of Money#The Walt Disney Company
CinemaBlend

As Disneyland And Disney World Change Their Mask Rules (Again), Is The Theme Park Experience Getting Closer To Normal?

Theme parks and amusement parks closed down across the country nearly two years ago and while some of them reopened a short time later, the experience of being at a park hasn’t been the same since. From the first days of reopening there were a variety of new rules and those rules have continued to change and evolve over time. Mask rules, as an example, have been added and subtracted and added back again at various points as the state of the pandemic changed. Now however, we may be on the verge of the final end of mask rules as they are about to become optional at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.
TRAVEL
iheart.com

Disney Parks To Drop Mask Mandates

Changes coming to Disney parks both in California and Florida as Mask mandates are changing. Face masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World Resort starting February 17 at both indoor and outdoor locations. All guests will be required to wear masks on Disney transportation, including...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Miami Herald

Disney World Has a New Way to Make Even More Money

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report operates its Florida theme parks like a discount airline. The basic price of admission goes up or down based on demand and buying a ticket gets you in the door and that's it. If you want any extras -- everything from food to the ability to cut the line at popular rides -- you will pay extra.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Youtube
wdwinfo.com

Popular Figment Popcorn Bucket Returns with Mobile Order

Does anyone remember last month’s chaos on the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts where hundreds of guests spent most of their day standing in line to purchase a popcorn bucket? Of course you do!!. Well, those uber-popular Figment popcorn buckets are in stock for...
CELL PHONES
WDW News Today

Face Masks to Become Optional at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, DVC Moonlight Magic Returning, and More: Daily Recap (2/15/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
TRAVEL
Cinema Blend

Could Disneyland And Disney World Return To The Days Of Ride Tickets? Why That May Not Be The Worst Idea

Walt Disney famously said that Disneyland would never be finished; it would always grow and change with time. That’s certainly been true with the attractions, for the most part, but it’s also true when it comes to the way the Disney Parks operate. New policies and procedures get implemented over time which change the way simply getting into the parks functions. But the new processes recently implemented at the domestic parks look a lot like the way things used to work when Disneyland first opened.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Turns Away Foreign Travelers From Alcohol Without This

Imagine this: You are headed to Disney California Adventure for the first time on your Disneyland vacation after traveling in from out of the country. You are looking forward to using that coveted Lamplight Lounge reservation you had been refreshing your Disneyland App for days trying to get. You get into Pixar Pier, lights shining above you, when you get sat at the perfect water view table. Everything is going perfect! You look at the amazing drink menu and pick out the lobster nachos as your table’s snack. When your server asks for your ID, you pull out your license, but you are rejected!
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Guests Claim Disney Show Feels “Watered Down” After Scene Removal

Some rides and attractions never reopened, with the NBA Experience at Disney Springs fully shutting down during the pandemic. In short, there’s been a ton of changes both to the way the Disney Parks operate as well as what’s actually going on inside them such as rides, shows, and attractions. And speaking of shows, some Disney fans think one iconic Disney show feels a little lackluster.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Disney World Just Closed One of Magic Kingdom's Most Popular Rides

The time between the holidays and the start of spring breaks has always been a prime opportunity for Disney Parks to get work done on their various rides, especially those attractions that have been around for a number of years. Disney's most iconic rides have been in operation for decades, and they could also use a little refurbishment and maintenance from time to time, to help ensure everything continues to run smoothly for years to come. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise when a popular ride at Disneyland or Walt Disney World shuts down for a few days during the month of February.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Universal Makes a Huge Change. Is it a Big Blow to Disney?

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Disney World and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report Universal Studios both compete for people looking to make a Florida theme park trip. Disney has four theme parks, two water parks, and a major shopping area while Universal has two theme parks, a water park, a shopping area, and a third major theme park under construction.
BUSINESS
WDW News Today

VIDEOS: Guest Yells at Security Cast Members at Disneyland Park

TikTok user @jadebear67 shared two videos of a guest yelling and swearing at several security Cast Members outside “it’s a small world” in Disneyland. Scene today at Disney. I’m not even mad at the guy. #AlaskaAirCAREoke #disney #SoFiBreakUpChallenge #fyp #BbStyleFearlessly #disneyfights #argument. ♬ original sound –...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy