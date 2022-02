The Lake Country DockHounds are less than 100 days from playing professional baseball at their new stadium in Lake Country. Its home opener is scheduled for May 20 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The team will start the season with an away game a week earlier, on May 13. Oconomowoc's independent professional baseball team released a video showcasing the site, called Lake Country Live!, which includes a 2,500-seat Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, complete with Astroturf. The 17-acre site at 1011...

OCONOMOWOC, WI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO