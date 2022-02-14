ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

LAYOFFS ANNOUNCED AT WIND TURBINE BLADE FACTORY IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

By O. KAY HENDERSON
KBOE Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRADIO IOWA – More than 100 workers are being laid off at the Siemens Gamesa plant in Fort Madison that makes wind turbine blades. The CEO of...

kfdi.com

Siemens announces layoffs in Hutchinson

Siemens Gamesa says it is laying off workers at its plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa. In Hutchinson, the company manufactures wind nacelles, which hold the generating components in a wind turbine. The Iowa plant manufactures wind turbine blades. The company told employees Wednesday that 69 jobs will...
HUTCHINSON, KS
thegazette.com

Siemens Gamesa wind turbine manufacturer to cut jobs in Iowa, Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy plans to eliminate positions in Iowa and Kansas because of a reduction in orders for commercial wind turbines. The company, which manufactures wind turbines, announced Wednesday that 121 jobs will end in Fort Madison, Iowa, and 69 employees will lose jobs in Hutchinson, Kan,
HUTCHINSON, KS
kjan.com

121 workers at wind turbine plant in Fort Madison are losing their jobs

(Radio Iowa) – One-hundred-21 (121) workers are being laid off at the Siemens Gamesa plant in Fort Madison that makes wind turbine blades. The C-E-O of the company’s operations in North America says the wind energy industry has been waiting to find out what climate-related legislation will emerge from congress and that temporarily slowed the renewable energy market. A second factor involved a competitor’s patent complaint. Siemens Gamesa declined new orders as it awaited a decision from federal regulators, who recently ruled in Siemens’ favor.
FORT MADISON, IA
Business
Reuters

Siemens Energy warns no quick fix for Siemens Gamesa wind turbines

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Turning around Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) will take time, the CEO of its majority shareholder Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) said on Wednesday, adding that the latest profit warning from the wind turbine maker was "frustrating". Siemens Gamesa, the world's largest maker of offshore wind turbines, is suffering...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iowapublicradio.org

A proposed southwest Iowa wind farm faces opposition from local residents

MidAmerican Energy is proposing to construct a series of wind turbines in southwest Iowa. But, the renewable energy initiative is facing backlash from local community members. The company would like to build a 400 megawatt capacity wind farm with the capacity to serve about 144,000 Iowa homes. The project would consist of constructing anywhere from 90 to 140 wind turbines in northern Mills and southern Pottawattamie counties.
IOWA STATE
windpowermonthly.com

Wind turbine maker Vestas’s CEO: ‘Pricing key for offsetting cost inflation’

Pricing is “probably the underlying mitigation” solution to the supply chain disruptions and cost inflation facing turbine manufacturers, Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen told reporters and analysts in a conference call. The Danish turbine manufacturer’s average selling price (ASP) for turbines – onshore and offshore – increased from €740,000/MW...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cbs2iowa.com

Donutland to open new location in SW Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Donutland will be opening a new location in southwest Cedar Rapids. A Donutland sign was put up at its old Williams Boulevard SW store after around 15 years of being away. The Center Point Road location has been open since 1971. MediaQuest signs, who put...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Independent

Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
INDUSTRY
traverseticker.com

Solar Expansion, Wind Turbine Decommissioning Planned For M-72

Traverse City Light & Power (TCLP) board members approved an amended contract with Heritage Sustainable Energy at their recent board meeting that will see Heritage's M-72 solar array expanded by two megawatts and the wind turbine on the property decommissioned this year. The move will push TCLP nearly one percent closer to its goal of being 100 percent powered by renewable energy by 2040. TCLP board members also approved a contract with Brandie Ekren – the current executive director of strategic planning and development for the Lansing Board of Water & Light – to start as the utility’s new executive director effective March 21.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
KCRG.com

Woman fired after sending anti-BLM message to black owned business in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A local woman is out one of her jobs after sending an anti-Black Lives Matter message to a black owned business in Cedar Rapids. The Crab Attack Cajun Seafood Shack shared the message it received publicly to it’s Facebook page writing, “We would normally never post things like this but this is just some of the things we deal with as a black owned business.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
abc17news.com

Geese, pelicans found dead along river at Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Large numbers of geese and pelicans have been found dead along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa, and wildlife biologists aren’t sure what’s killing them. The Quad-City Times reports that the carcasses of more than 20 Canada geese were recently discovered at Nahant Marsh along the river in Davenport, and more were found along the city’s South Concord Street. About two dozen dead American white pelicans were found months ago in the river around Bettendorf upstream from Davenport. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources collected many of the carcasses for testing, but DNR wildlife biologist Curt Kemmerer said nothing was conclusive. Some biologists say low river levels could be the culprit, noting that harmful bacteria and mold could grow in more shallow waters.
DAVENPORT, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa lawmakers advance a bill placing restrictions on solar panels built on farmland

Iowa lawmakers advanced a bill out of the Senate Agriculture Committee on Tuesday that would place restrictions on where solar panel fields can be installed. Under the bill, solar panel fields could only be installed on less productive farmland. They also must be at least half a mile from other solar panel fields and not less than 1,250 feet from the nearest neighboring landowner.
IOWA STATE
designboom.com

re-wind installs first 'BladeBridge' in ireland using repurposed wind turbine blades

Building bridges with decommissioned turbine blades. the re-wind network has installed its first ‘BladeBridge‘ for pedestrians, cyclists and emergency vehicles in cork, ireland. the five-meter-long structure is built from two repurposed LM13.4 wind blades from nordex N29 turbines, which were donated to the project by everun ltd. erected...
POLITICS
BBC

Giant wind turbine collapse to be investigated

An investigation has been launched after a 337ft (115m) wind turbine collapsed. People who live nearby said they heard a noise like thunder and a loud bang as the turbine fell in Gilfach Goch, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Monday. The giant turbine is one of 29 at the Pant-y-Wal wind...
ACCIDENTS

