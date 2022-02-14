ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Claimed Bill Belichick Hugged, Kissed Him After Medal of Freedom Snub, Book Says

By Danika Fears
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

President Donald Trump told two New York Times reporters that New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick made up with him on the Trump International golf course in South Florida in March 2021 after...

Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Trump says special counsel filing proves Clinton spied on him — is he right?

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are saying that a recent court filing by Justice Department special counsel John Durham is proof that he was being spied on as a candidate in 2016 and later as president by people involved with Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The 13-page filing lays...
New England Patriots
MSNBC

Trump took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-A-Lago, but Symone Sanders couldn’t even legally take a photo of herself with her on her way out

The disregard for democracy, the law, and record keeping in the Trump White House continues to swirl into focus. Trump reportedly broke the presidential toilet by flushing non-toilet paper, and took at least 15 boxes worth of documents with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left office, including some marked classified and top secret – a violation of the Presidential Records Act. “It’s not declassified because Donald Trump took it and then he wasn’t President anymore and all of a sudden it means it’s declassified - there is a process,” says Symone Sanders, former spokesperson for Vice President Harris. She wanted to take a photo (that she was in) from the office on her way out, and was told it was property of the federal government and if she took it “they would come looking.” One can only imagine when 15 boxes go missing. Feb. 13, 2022.
Washington Post

Understanding the rhetorical fight over ‘spying’ on Donald Trump

Some things seem fairly obvious. An employee of the CIA sent to Moscow to infiltrate a government installation and steal secrets? That’s spying. A boyfriend unlocking his girlfriend’s phone to read her emails? Most would call that spying, too, albeit in a different context. Of course, it’s also...
Axios

Rubio on Trump WH records probe: "It's not a crime, I don't believe"

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) rejected suggestions during a Fox News appearance Monday that Republicans aren't expressing as much alarm over concerns about Donald Trump's handling of presidential records as they were over Hillary Clinton's private emails. Why it matters: The former president made Clinton's private email server use when she...
Washington Post

Here’s why Trump once again is claiming ‘spying’ by Democrats

“The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert [sic] Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia. … In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death.”
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
