WATCH LIVE: DA Larry Krasner To Discuss Sentencing Of Killer In Case Of Philadelphia Art Student Kierra Johnson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, along with prosecutors, will address the conviction and sentencing of David Grier , the man who strangled 21-year-old Kierra Johnson and dumped her body in Cobbs Creek . He was trying to rob her on that November 2017 night, authorities said.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m.
