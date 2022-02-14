WATCH LIVE: DA Larry Krasner To Discuss Sentencing Of Killer In Case Of Philadelphia Art Student Kierra Johnson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, along with prosecutors, will address the conviction and sentencing of David Grier , the man who strangled 21-year-old Kierra Johnson and dumped her body in Cobbs Creek . He was trying to rob her on that November 2017 night, authorities said.

The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

What : DA Larry Krasner addresses conviction and sentencing of David Grier

: DA Larry Krasner addresses conviction and sentencing of David Grier When : Monday, Feb. 14

: Monday, Feb. 14 Time : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Online stream : Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.