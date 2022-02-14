ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WATCH LIVE: DA Larry Krasner To Discuss Sentencing Of Killer In Case Of Philadelphia Art Student Kierra Johnson

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlMDJ_0eDwwj5v00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, along with prosecutors, will address the conviction and sentencing of David Grier , the man who strangled 21-year-old Kierra Johnson and dumped her body in Cobbs Creek . He was trying to rob her on that November 2017 night, authorities said.

The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

  • What : DA Larry Krasner addresses conviction and sentencing of David Grier
  • When : Monday, Feb. 14
  • Time : 11 a.m.
  • Online stream : Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

Comments / 2

Michael L
1d ago

what is he gonna give him 3 months probation and tell him don't do it again

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

Police: Man Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Shootout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In North Philadelphia, police are investigating a shootout that left a man critically wounded. Police heard gunshots around 4 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue. They noticed a group of men shooting at each other. After they fled, police say a 36-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Man Who Fatally Stabbed Elderly Aunt Shot, Killed By Officers In South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who police say fatally stabbed his elderly aunt was shot and killed by police in South Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. It all started when officers responded to the 2000 block of Beechwood Street for a report of a woman stabbed around 3:45 p.m. According to police, officers arrived on the scene to find the 36-year-old suspect actively stabbing the 72-year-old woman. Police say two officers tased the man but to no effect. Officers ordered the suspect to drop the knife multiple times but, police say, he then lunged at them. Police then opened fire, striking the man. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The 72-year-old woman was also pronounced dead after being stabbed multiple times throughout her body. No officers were injured, police say. CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspects Wanted For Murdering Teen In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video they hope will lead to suspects in the murder of an 18-year-old woman. Investigators say the two shooters and another man got out of a Chevrolet Impala and fired 21 shots into a North Philadelphia home. It happened along the 200 block of West Glenwood Avenue on Jan. 13. Police say the shooting killed an 18-year-old woman and left a 23-year-old man injured. Credit: Philadelphia Police The suspects left the scene in the Impala. It has damage to the right side. There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Krasner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Art#Cbs News Philly#Cbsphilly Com
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: More Than Year Later, Lucas Booker’s Murder Still Haunting Philadelphia Homicide Detectives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia marked a record 562 homicides in 2021. One of them continues to haunt police — Lucas Booker was ambushed and killed inside his home. More than a year later, detectives are trying to figure out why. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, Booker had just gotten home. It was moments before 3 in the morning. “After a night of spending time with family and friends, Mr. Lucas Booker returned to a residence,” Lt. Hamilton Marshman said. Booker, a 20-year-old, walks into his home in the 4900 block of Rorer Street in Feltonville, where homicide detectives say he was ambushed. “Upon entering, he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Philly

Man Shot 19 Times During Shooting In Philadelphia’s Stenton Section, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A 24-year-old man was shot 19 times on Monday night in Philadelphia’s Stenton neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 7700 block of Cedarbrook Avenue.  Police say there were at least two guns used during the shooting with more than 35 shots fired. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his arms, legs, back, and buttocks.  Officers tell Eyewitness News they do have some surveillance video of the incident.  No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered at this time.  For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot 3 Times In Head, Killed In East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was shot three times in his head and killed in Philadelphia’s East Germantown section on Tuesday, police say. The shooting occurred on the 500 block of East Duval Street just after 12 p.m. The man was pronounced dead by medics at 12:12 p.m. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy