Congress & Courts

Sen. Adam Gomez Presents Square One with $100,000 Check from ARPA Funds￼

By Editorial Calendar
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD — Last week, state Sen. Adam Gomez attended an event at Square One in Springfield to present the organization with a $100,000 check from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)...

