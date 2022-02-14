Sen. Adam Gomez Presents Square One with $100,000 Check from ARPA Funds￼

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker used the Super Bowl as an opportunity to push for legalized sports betting in Massachusetts. Baker tweeted ahead of the game, saying “We filed a bill in 2019 and again last year to make sports gaming legal. Massachusetts is losing out to neighboring states on this, especially during big games.” We filed a bill in 2019 and again last year to make sports gaming legal. MA is losing out to neighboring states on this, especially during big games. Enjoy the Super Bowl, and let’s make sports gaming happen! — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 13, 2022 Sports betting is legal in neighboring New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut. House lawmakers passed the most recent sports betting bill in July, but the Senate did not take it up last year.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO