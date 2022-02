Kamaru Usman was serious when the reports came out of him wanting to jump up two weight classes to fight Jan Blachowicz. The No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound king in the UFC and current welterweight champion had a big goal in mind a couple of months ago. Usman wanted to jump up two weight classes from 170 lbs to 205 lbs to fight then-champion Blachowicz.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO