Pitts: LGBTQ kids, don’t let haters win

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to condemn a controversial bill that’s swiftly moving through the Florida legislature. The proposed law, often referred to by critics as “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, bans public school districts from “encouraging” classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. State Rep. Joe Harding, a Republican who introduced the bill into the state House, tells TIME the intention of the bill is to keep parents “in the know and involved on what’s going on” with their child’s education. But critics say the bill is a dangerous, discriminatory attempt by Republican lawmakers to stir political support amid a broader climate of increasing politicization of LGBTQ rights and heightened scrutiny of what subjects children are taught in schools—and what they are not. Its passage could have devastating mental health impacts on LGBTQ students in the state, they argue.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO