Pitts: LGBTQ kids, don’t let haters win

By The Columbian
Columbian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKermit the Frog famously observed that it’s not easy being green. But if he thinks that’s hard, Kermit should try being you. Having avocado-colored skin has to be a breeze by comparison. To be you, though, requires dealing with active-shooter drills and masking mandates while navigating family...

www.columbian.com

Syracuse.com

Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills stir LGBTQ controversy

Kirby Wilson, Miami Herald (TNS) A provision tucked into two education bills moving through the Florida Legislature is causing a major stir. The so-called “parental rights in education” bills, Senate Bill 1834 and House Bill 1557, say parents should have more say in deciding what their children are exposed to in the classroom. If the bills were to become law, they would give parents the right to sue school districts that violate their provisions.
MSNBC

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Don't Say Gay' bill will hurt LGBTQ teens

In a continuation of their assault on truth and diversity in schools, Florida Republicans have temporarily turned their gaze away from “critical race theory” and back to LGBTQ children whose very existence they’d like to deny. Florida Republicans have temporarily turned their gaze away from “critical race...
Marconews.com

Bills like 'Don't Say Gay' hurt LGBTQ youth already at high risk of suicide

Last week, the governor of South Dakota signed the first anti-transgender bill of 2022 into law, banning trans women and girls from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity. While it was expected, the news is nonetheless heartbreaking, as it foreshadows an incredibly tough year ahead for LGBTQ youth.
MSNBC

“You cannot erase LGBTQ folks,” says FL State Rep. about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

On the heels of the “White Discomfort” bill, a controversial new measure that would restrict discussions on LGBTQ topics in schools is making its way through the Florida state legislature. “If you are not a white, cisgender, heterosexual Republican male, Ron DeSantis doesn’t want to hear anything about you,” says Florida State Rep. Michele Rayner. The legislation is called the Parental Rights in Education but it’s been dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. President Biden, on the other hand, simply called it a “hateful bill” earlier this week. “If the states won’t be the adults in the room and protect our children, we need the federal government to do what they need to do,” State Rep. Rayner adds.Feb. 12, 2022.
fox4now.com

LGBTQ advocates fight 'Don't Say Gay' bill ahead of Thursday committee hearing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — LGBTQ advocates fought back against what they call the "Don’t Say Gay" bill at the state Capitol Tuesday morning. Protesters were trying to heighten public outrage against the bill, which they consider "dangerous" and "bigoted." The group held signs reading the "censorship state" and charged Republicans with putting politics over people.
Ron Desantis
Joe Biden
Click10.com

LGBTQ+ advocates stand against proposed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Activists are worried about the consequences that a proposed law could have on students in Florida public schools who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or who are questioning their sexuality. Florida’s proposed Parental Rights in Education bill, better known as the so-called “Don’t Say...
WCJB

LGBTQ activists protest “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Equality Florida today called on lawmakers to abandon the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It argues the legislation is overly broad and will lead to unintended consequences. Todd Delmay, one of the first five plaintiffs in the gay marriage lawsuit that legalized marriage...
TIME

What Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill Could Mean for LGBTQ Kids

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to condemn a controversial bill that’s swiftly moving through the Florida legislature. The proposed law, often referred to by critics as “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, bans public school districts from “encouraging” classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. State Rep. Joe Harding, a Republican who introduced the bill into the state House, tells TIME the intention of the bill is to keep parents “in the know and involved on what’s going on” with their child’s education. But critics say the bill is a dangerous, discriminatory attempt by Republican lawmakers to stir political support amid a broader climate of increasing politicization of LGBTQ rights and heightened scrutiny of what subjects children are taught in schools—and what they are not. Its passage could have devastating mental health impacts on LGBTQ students in the state, they argue.
Washington Post

What about Black students’ ‘discomfort’?

Of all the attempts around the country to coddle the snowflakes among us who can’t handle the reality that our shared history is equal parts noble and brutal, the “discomfort” bill in the Florida state legislature is the most idiotic. Opinions to start the day, in your...
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
Portsmouth Herald

Kerr: Gotta love haters who don't disappoint

When people post comments, columns, letters to the editor and so forth, it’s because they want to be heard. Obviously. But sometimes, they also want to spark a reaction. They might want to start a serious conversation, or they might just want to tweak those with an opposing viewpoint they find obnoxious. I have to admit, tweaking can be pretty fun. And the responses can tell you a lot about people.
