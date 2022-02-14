ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Random Facts for Monday

By South Florida Reporter
1069morefm.com
 1 day ago

Here are some random facts for you. 1. St. Valentine wasn’t just one person. There are at least three men named Valentine that could’ve inspired Valentine’s Day, so the origin story is unknown. 2. Hallmark’s Valentine’s...

www.1069morefm.com

Comments / 0

1069morefm.com

Ten Stats and Facts for Valentine’s Day 2022

If you forgot to buy a Valentine’s Day gift, here’s your excuse. Just tell them that statistically speaking, they probably didn’t even want one. A new poll asked people about the five main “love languages,” and how they prefer to receive love. And gift giving ranked LAST.
CELEBRATIONS
estesparknews.com

Five Fun Facts About… The Belted Kingfisher

This week’s featured animal is the belted kingfisher. These small, fish-eating birds that also enjoy crayfish, frogs and aquatic insects, are quick and agile hunters that thrive along creeks, rivers, ponds and lakes. Common across most of the U. S., kingfishers can be most frequently spotted along rivers like the Big Thompson and Fall where branches provide good cover and perches for hunting. Here are five more fun facts about this little blue bird.
ESTES PARK, CO
movieboozer.com

Random Harvest (1942) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Random Harvest (1942) Movie Drinking Game & Review. Take a Drink: every time memories hold symbolism in the plot. Do Not Be Sober: because the realities of World War I really do add drama to this film. But Still Cheer: for the notion that change could actually make life better!
MOVIES
New York Post

Valentine’s Day 2022: Most popular candy by state

Chocolate, candy, chocolate, flowers. Those are where thoughts are orbiting right about now as Valentine’s Day approaches. Who doesn’t love candy on Valentine’s Day? According to a report from TopAgency.com, candy consumption across the country has risen 47.05% since last year, so it’s pretty safe to say many Americans will be indulging in some chocolate or other candy this February. In fact, based on its data review, 83% of Americans eat more than five servings of candy a month.
POLITICS
kiss951.com

30 Snacks and Other Food Items Banned in America

Food is an important part of defining culture, and the United States is no different. A country of seemingly endless gastronomic choices, the United States features local favorites like collard greens and cornbread as well as boxed macaroni and cheese. Despite this, some foods are practically impossible to find in the United States because they’re on the banned food list. But believe it or not, the United States doesn’t allow certain foods consumed around the world.
FOOD & DRINKS
WUPE

Delicious! This is Massachusetts’ Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you haven't hit the store for your special someone yet, time is running out. Massachusetts residents are heading out in droves to pick up the Valentine's Day classics and they're willing to spend some money. Lots of money in fact. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion this year on Valentine's Day between cards, gifts, candy, and an evening out. That's up from the $21.8 billion they spent last year. Valentine's spending in Massachusetts and across the country has been in a slump since it peaked at $27.4 billion right before the pandemic hit in February of 2020.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ETOnline.com

The 18 Best Valentine's Day Chocolate, Candy and Sweet Gifts To Shop

There are many ways to show someone you love how much you appreciate them, but for Valentine's Day, you can't go wrong with chocolate and candy. Of course, you can spoil your loved one with fancy jewelry or a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, but we all know sweet treats and Valentine's Day go hand-in-hand. And with the romantic holiday just a couple weeks away, it's definitely time to shop for Valentine's Day gifts -- if you want them to be delivered in time for February 14th.
SHOPPING
The Independent

A PhD student has discovered the best first word to guess in Wordle using a program he wrote

Wordle is the word-guessing game that’s taking over the world. The game first appeared in October 2021, and by January 2022, it reached 300,000 players. It has become so popular that the New York Times just purchased Wordle from its creator, Josh Wardle, for a price in the “low seven figures.”The aim of Wordle is to guess a mystery five-letter word, known as the “wordle” in six tries. After each guess, the colour of the tiles will change to reflect how close your guess was to the word. ââSome players have discovered how to play more than one game per...
TECHNOLOGY
sarabozich.com

The Perfect Valentine’s Day Cocktail | Spiked Cherries

Spiked Cherries make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. These colossal cherries are infused with booze for a delicious adult treat. Original Spiked Cherries are perfectly sweet, while the Balls of Fire are infused with cinnamon (an adult version of Valentine’s Day Red Hots, anyone?). Either version makes a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Lifestyle
1069morefm.com

Has the Pandemic Ruined Valentine’s Day?

The pandemic has ruined a lot of things: Handshakes, for one, kissing random people at a club, actually, just going to clubs. And now, it’s taken out a whole holiday. Maybe. In a new survey by Dating.com, 60% of people say Valentine’s Day has “lost its value” as a result of the pandemic.
FESTIVAL
TrendHunter.com

Chocolate Beer Pairings

ChocoSol and Collective Arts joined forces to offer customers a curated Beer & Chocolate Flight in Toronto. The craft brewery recently opened a taproom in Toronto between lockdown waves this year. The company partnered with ChocoSol to curate a delicious range of beer and chocolate pairings. Customers at the Collective...
DRINKS
KXAN

Fall Creek Vineyards Invites You To Their Decadent ‘Love The Wine You’re With’ Event

Fall Creek Vineyards is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a sweet treat by hosting a delicious event for Valentine’s Day, the Love the Wine You’re With Chocolate Pairing. It’s happening at Fall Creek’s Driftwood location on Friday, February 11, 2022. Susan Auler, co-founder of Fall Creek Vineyards, joined Steph and Rosie to talk about the event and taste through wines paired with chocolates from Dripping Springs Chocolate Co.
DRINKS
liquor.com

Hoegaarden White Beer Review

Hoegaarden White Beer is a veteran of the import beer aisle that still delivers a bright, refreshing drinking experience. Its fruity, spicy flavor profile excites the palate without overwhelming it, showcasing hints of orange peel, banana, clove, and bubblegum with a crisp finish that makes it a crowd-pleasing option and a clear standout in the Belgian witbier category.
DRINKS
1069morefm.com

A Poll Found Valentine’s Day Is the Least Popular Major Holiday

We make a big thing out of Valentine’s Day every year, but apparently most Americans wish we didn’t. A new poll found Valentine’s Day might actually be the LEAST popular major holiday in America. The poll matched Valentine’s Day up against other major holidays, and asked people...
AMERICAS
guitargirlmag.com

Five Fun Facts about the artist named Bitch

Legendary queer music icon Bitch released her brand new full-length album ‘Bitchcraft’ on February 4, 2022 on Kill Rock Stars. Armed with her arsenal of violins, synthesizers, pulsing percussion, and witty lyricism, the new collection takes her sound in a new direction with spectral, heartbreaking, political, and beautiful witchy poet pop tracks. Bitch has been enthralling fans with her singular brand of performance throughout her career and the new collection takes her to new heights and makes you think about the state of the world, about evil politicians, about what it means to exist as a woman, and how to find joy along the way. Album single “Easy Target” was released alongside a video directed by Joey Soloway (creator of Transparent & I Love Dick).
MUSIC
1069morefm.com

Five Easy Morning Habits That Are Good for You

Here are five easy morning habits your doctor wishes you’d adopt. 1. Write down something you’re grateful for. Starting your day by being thankful can put you in a better mood, and writing it down is even better. In one study, there was a noticeable effect when people did it every day for two weeks.
LIFESTYLE
estesparknews.com

Five Fun Facts About… The Whooping Crane

This week’s featured animal is the whooping crane. Listed as endangered since 1967 when there were less than 50 in the wild and included on the Endangered Species List when it passed in 1973, these birds are extremely rare, with only about 550 in the world today. Here are five more facts about this elegant and eye-catching bird.
ESTES PARK, CO

