Five Random Facts for Monday

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you haven't hit the store for your special someone yet, time is running out. Massachusetts residents are heading out in droves to pick up the Valentine's Day classics and they're willing to spend some money. Lots of money in fact. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion this year on Valentine's Day between cards, gifts, candy, and an evening out. That's up from the $21.8 billion they spent last year. Valentine's spending in Massachusetts and across the country has been in a slump since it peaked at $27.4 billion right before the pandemic hit in February of 2020.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO