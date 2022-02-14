ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BP sticks with Russian business, CEO Looney says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ttUT7_0eDwtHXU00

CAIRO (Reuters) - BP is sticking with its Russian oil and gas business, which has so far been unaffectd by simmering tensions between Russia and the West, Chief Executive Bernard Looney said on Monday.

BP is the largest foreign investor in Russia with a 19.75% stake in the country’s national oil company Rosneft. It also holds stake in several other oil and gas projects in the country.

“Quite frankly, there is no impact on our ongoing operations in Russia and we are sticking to the business,” Looney said at a conference in Cairo.

He added that BP will comply with any western sanctions on Moscow.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
New York Post

Russian ambassador says Moscow doesn’t ‘give a s–t’ about sanctions

​Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Looney
Person
Looney
Reuters

Russia ready to continue talks with West on missiles, says Putin

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia was prepared to continue dialogue on missiles and other security issues with the West, speaking in Moscow with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Tensions in Europe have run high in recent weeks on Western fears Russia may invade neighbouring...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rosneft#Oil And Gas#Oil Company#Bp#Russian
Reuters

Stocks rally, seizing on Ukraine de-escalation signs

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - World stocks crept higher on Wednesday for the second day in a row, while safe-haven assets such as government bonds and gold lost ground, despite Western scepticism over Russian claims of a troop pullback from Ukraine's borders. Markets are looking for any sign that one...
STOCKS
Reuters

European stocks inch higher; investors focus on Russia-Ukraine tensions

By Sruthi Shankar (Reuters) -European stocks made cautious gains on Wednesday on hopes of a de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, although accelerating inflation kept a lid on Britain's blue-chip index. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, adding to the 1.4% jump on Tuesday when Moscow indicated it was returning some troops surrounding Ukraine in an apparent de-escalation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Reuters

Gulf bourses rise as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shares in the Gulf region rose on Wednesday, buoyed by global positive sentiment, as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base in an apparent de-escalation. Oil prices lost marginally to $93.90 a barrel...
WORLD
Reuters

China says U.S. is exaggerating Russian threat to Ukraine

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China accused the United States of "playing up the threat of warfare and creating tension", as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still massed near Ukraine's borders following Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback. Western nations have suggested arms...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Oil prices recoup losses as Russia-Ukraine tensions stay high

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices recouped losses on Wednesday as investors weighed conflicting statements on the possible withdrawal of some Russian troops from around Ukraine amid tight global supplies and recovering fuel demand. Brent traded at $93.86 a barrel around 1000 GMT, up 62 cents, or 0.6%, having...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russian-German Energy Cooperation Is a Priority, Putin Tells Scholz

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian-German energy cooperation is a priority for Moscow, which views Berlin as one of its main partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of talks in Moscow on Tuesday. Putin said gas exporter Russia was a reliable energy supplier. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin;...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

New Adler Group chairman has not yet had contact with KPMG

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The new chairman of Adler Group (ADJ.DE) said on Wednesday he has had no contact yet with KPMG, which is conducting a special audit of the company's affairs. Earlier this month, the BaFin financial watchdog said it would examine the financial reports of Adler...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy