Brookfield Asset Management stock rose 4.5% in premarket trades Thursday after the investment firm said it's weighing the possibility of separating part of its asset management business either in the public or private market. CEO Bruce Flatt laid out the possibility in a letter to shareholders and said the equity value of its separated asset management business stands at about $70 billion to $100 billion, or $45 to $60 a share. That figure excludes the equity capital of $50 billion or $30 a share that it's invested in its businesses. Flatt said the move "could open up growth opportunities...

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO