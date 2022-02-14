ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police officer facing action over Wayne Couzens messages

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA senior member of the Police Federation is facing a misconduct hearing for allegedly sharing details of an interview given by Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens. Sgt Simon Kempton is said to have sent messages about Couzens' first court appearance in March last year. Couzens had been charged with...

www.bbc.co.uk

PUBLIC SAFETY

