ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Who Was St. Valentine and Why Is He Celebrated?

By Soo Kim
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Valentine's Day can be linked to a Roman festival, which entailed fertility rites and the pairing off of women with men by lottery. But who was St....

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
goodhousekeeping.com

Here's Why We Celebrate Black History Month in February

I’ll admit it — it’s easy for me to take Black History Month for granted. I’ve celebrated it for as long as I can remember; its presence is as constant and steady as choir rocks and handclaps in a Sunday morning service. Tracing its roots reminds...
SOCIETY
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

Eight Books That Explain the South

Sign up for Imani’s newsletter, Unsettled Territory, here. For more than a century, readers have been fascinated by the American South, a place where the dialects remain distinct, raconteurs abound (I’ve never met a southerner who can’t tell at least one good story), and American music is rooted. Their interest is rewarded by the many books written over the decades about traveling to, or through, the region. Though its tone and scope have changed over time, that genre consistently focuses on the particularity of the area: its cultural beauty, its idiosyncrasies, the poverty of many of its people, and the cruelty of its racial regime.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patron Saint#Valentines#Las Vegas#Greeting Cards#Christian#University Of Nevada#Unlv#Terni#The Library Of Congress#Romans
BBC

Charles Dickens's code cracked by amateur sleuths

Researchers who asked the public to help them decipher some of Charles Dickens's coded manuscripts have, with their help, decoded one of his papers. The famous author wrote many notes in a personalised form of shorthand. The Dickens Code project, led by the University of Leicester's Dr Claire Wood, asked...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fareeha Arshad

True ‘Pauper to Prince’ Stories From History: Servius Tullius, Maximinus Thrax, Justinian I

We often believe that only someone with a Royal background could achieve some power in the Kingdom, and someone with no influence could never hold any political power. The stories about commoners rising to power and becoming a King have always been assumed to be a thing of fairy tales. However, throughout history, there have been many instances when a pauper could become a prince.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
arlingtonmagazine.com

10 Books to Read in February

February brings more cold nights to curl up with a good book—and some Valentine’s Day chocolate, of course. Whether we’re reading by ourselves, or if there’s someone else reading next to us, a book is always there to keep us company. These are some of the best books to read in February.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Variety

Regina Hall Honors Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the ‘Father of Black History’: ‘It’s Stories Like His That Need to Be Told’

As we enter Black History Month, I reflect on the varied meanings it has held for me throughout the many stages of my life. When I was young, it felt like an obligatory time of homework and essays about Black historical figures. As I matured, it began to hold a great sense of pride for what my ancestors not only endured but survived. Today, for me, it represents celebration. A beautiful time to rejoice and show deep gratitude for all the accomplishments, discoveries and steadfast determination of the African diaspora. One cannot begin to celebrate the meaning and importance of Black...
SOCIETY
thelesabre.com

Black history is worth remembering

It’s February and the beginning of Black History Month. Only this idea for education and promotion of Black history didn’t just come about on a whim. According to an NPR article published this week, a man named Carter G. Woodson first came up with the idea in 1926. His parents were recently freed Virginian slaves, and he worried that Black children were not being taught about their own ancestry as stated from FOX ktvu.
SOCIETY
Elle

Your Reading List for Black History Month and Forever

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. February marks Black History Month—the moment this country pauses to acknowledge the Black community and our contributions to American history at large. This annual observance first began as “Negro History Week,” introduced by Carter G. Woodson to fill the void in public school curriculums. Over the next 40 years, that solitary week would continue growing in popularity until 1969 when students at Kent State University, following a period of deep activism, decided that seven days wasn’t enough time to educate ourselves.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
fortcampbell-courier.com

Celebrating achievements, historical impacts of Black Americans

February is a time to celebrate the achievements of Black Americans and recognize the positive impact they have had on the history of the United States and the Department of Defense. Black people have fought in every U.S. war, from the Revolution to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Ninety...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
buffaloscoop.com

BPO to present a special event with the moving film Winter Journey

Join the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at Kleinhans Music Hall for a special screening of the film Winter Journey based on Martin Goldsmith’s book, The Inextinguishable Symphony: A True Story of Music and Love in Nazi Germany. This unique event features a film screening with light refreshments, followed by a live Q&A with Martin Goldsmith and JoAnn Falletta, and a BPO performance of Nielsen’s Inextinguishable Symphony, his tribute to the power of life over war.
BUFFALO, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
791K+
Followers
82K+
Post
751M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy