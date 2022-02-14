ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

Man arrested for arson in Grover Beach

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 1 day ago
Fire was contained before it could damage the interior of the business

– At about 10:59 p.m. on Saturday, Grover Beach Police officers and Five Cities Fire Authority personnel were dispatched to a commercial structure fire located at 1675 W. Grand Avenue in Grover Beach. Multiple officers quickly arrived on the scene and discovered the fire to the rear of the commercial business, Sherwin Williams. The officers used four fire extinguishers to help contain the fire to the exterior of the building and a wood pallet containing paint containers. Five Cities Fire arrived a short time later and took over the fire protection where they were able to extinguish the fire before it could damage the interior of the business.

As Five Cities Fire was extinguishing the fire, the police officers started an area search for witnesses. They were able to find a witness who gave a suspect description. A short distance away from the fire scene, a patrol officer found a man matching the suspect description.

The man was contacted and found to be in possession of a torch lighter and had remnants of paint on him. The man, identified as Raymond Isiah Reyes, 23, of Grover Beach was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for Arson. His bond was set at $250,000.

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Attempted carjacking at train station leads to arrest of parolee

Witness was able to remove attempted carjacker from the vehicle and pin him to the ground before police arrived. – At approximately 6:26 a.m. Sunday morning, Grover Beach Police officers responded to a call of a disturbance in the parking lot of the train station located at Grand Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway. Prior to arrival, Officers were told that there was a man being pinned to the ground near a vehicle. Officers were in the area and arrived quickly.
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles bank robbery suspect at large

Suspect described as white male, wearing a black sweatshirt and face mask. – At 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Paso Robles Police officers responded to a report of a robbery that has just occurred at the US Bank inside of Albertsons at 189 Niblick Road in Paso Robles. The suspect allegedly walked in with a note that demanded money and then fled on foot from the area towards the riverbed. Officers used a drone and CHP Helicopter H-70 and Paso Robles police K-9 also assisted in an attempt to locate the suspect.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested in Paso Robles, drugs seized

Responding officers found 36-year-old Paso Robles man in passenger seat of running vehicle. – On Tuesday, at approximately 11:56 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles. The caller advised the vehicle had been running for about 45 minutes, but there did not appear to be anyone in or around the vehicle.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local consignment shop owner charged with embezzlement

Andrea Ruth Bowengardner was former owner of consignment store Timeless Treasures. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that felony embezzlement charges have been filed against Andrea Ruth Bowengardner, 51, former owner of the San Luis Obispo consignment store Timeless Treasures. Ten counts of embezzlement have been charged on behalf of 58 consignors who entrusted to Bowengardner antiques, art, furniture, and other items for her to sell.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Live fire training happening next week in Paso Robles

– On Feb. 15 thru the 18, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department will be performing a live fire training exercise at 3061 Linne Road in Paso Robles. This training will allow firefighters to “gain valuable knowledge and practical fire experience in a safe environment, while also working with agencies throughout the county,” according to an announcement by the fire and emergency services department. “This is a unique opportunity for this type of regional training, which allows us to work with our neighboring agencies under non-emergency circumstances.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
