His first goal was Oct. 8, 2005. Sidney Crosby scored his first NHL goal in his third NHL game. He lit the lamp at the now-distant memory Civic Arena, across the street from PPG Paints Arena. Big things were expected, but many players have carried big promises only to fizzle or never reach greatness. And 16 years later, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain is just the second active player and 46th in NHL history to record his 500th goal.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO