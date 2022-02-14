Super Bowl LVI: Rams’ Van Jefferson leaves SoFi Stadium after win to welcome new son

Super Bowl Sunday will be one that Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Van Jefferson will never forget.

Not only did the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Lombardi Trophy, but Jefferson is also now a new dad again, ESPN reported.

Jefferson left the stadium a lot quicker than his teammates, NFL GameDay shared on Twitter, skipping out on the postgame celebrations to rush to a hospital to be with his wife Samaria Jefferson.

She had to leave SoFi Stadium during the game after going into labor.

Their son was due on Feb. 17, CBS News reported.

He said shortly after his son’s arrival, “I got three prizes today -- my wife, my son and the Super Bowl.”

Samaria Jefferson told The Athletic that she was going to support her husband on his big day.

“Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday and I’m going to stay calm ... and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” Samaria Jefferson said.

She said she would be 40 weeks pregnant on Super Bowl Sunday, but wasn’t going to miss being there, ESPN and The Athletic reported.

Samaria and Van Jefferson were high school sweethearts, CBS News reported. He had recently shared photos from high school, and more recently on the field as he played for the Rams.

The couple already has a daughter, 5-year-old Bella, ABC News reported.

