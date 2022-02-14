Judge To Dismiss Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A judge said Monday he’ll dismiss a libel lawsuit that Sarah Palin filed against The New York Times .

The judge made the decision while a jury continued to deliberate the Republican former Alaska governor’s claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said he’ll let jury deliberations continue in case his decision winds up being reversed on appeal.

The Times acknowledged that the 2017 editorial had wrongly suggested Palin’s political action committee helped inspire a 2011 Arizona shooting that killed six and severely wounded former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

The Times called it an error and issued an apology, but Palin said the damage was done.

She sued for defamation seeking financial damages.

