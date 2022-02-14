ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Early Sunday morning shooting in Dallas fatal for one person, the shooting is still at-large

By Mike Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
 1 day ago
Dallas, Texas – One person was shot and killed in the fatal shooting incident that took place in the early morning hours on Sunday in the Lake Highlands area, the local police department confirmed.

According to the incident report, the victim whose name was not immediately released by the police suffered four gunshots wounds in her left shoulder. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday at the White Hurst and Fair Oaks intersection.

The shooting suspect fled the scene and is still at-large.

The officers who responded at the scene didn’t provide description of the shooter.

Once more details are available, we will update the case.

